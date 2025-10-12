5 Pio Marmaï Movies and Shows to Watch If You Liked Him in Néro the Assassin

Pio Marmaï has carved a unique space in French cinema with his raw intensity and experience. In Néro the Assassin, he delivers a performance that sits somewhere between risk and vulnerability, playing a hitman whose moral compass goes awry.

The movie follows Néro as he navigates the dark underworld of contract killing while wrestling with his own shattered humanity. For viewers who were captivated by Pio Marmaï's ability to adapt to characters teetering on the edge, his filmography offers a treasure trove of equally engaging performances. From psychological thrillers to romantic dramas, Pio Marmaï has demonstrated a remarkable range across various genres.

His performances often explore the complications of human nature, delving into characters who exist in morally complex zones. Whether he plays troubled lovers or men caught in challenging situations, Pio Marmaï brings rawness to every role. Here are five essential productions that display why he remains one of France's most recognized actors.

My Golden Days, In the Shadow of Women, Three Worlds, and four other Pio Marmaï movies and shows to watch if you liked him in Néro the Assassin

1) A Perfect Man (2015)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

In A Perfect Man, Pio Marmaï embodies the role of Mathieu, whose life mirrors a house built on sand. Everything looks perfect until the tide comes in. The story starts when Mathieu discovers old love letters written to his mother from an unknown admirer. This discovery cracks open questions about his own percentage and identity. As Mathieu delves deeper into the mystery, his marriage begins to unravel under the weight of secrets.

Pio Marmaï navigates the emotional terrain with accuracy. He displays a man slowly unravelling as certainties dissolve like sugar in rain. The movie explores how the past can reach forward and alter the present, leaving nothing feeling grounded.

Mathieu's journey becomes a meditation on identity and the stories we tell ourselves about who we are. The performance captures quiet desperation without ever becoming dramatic. Pio Marmaï makes viewers feel every slight tremor of doubt that passes through Mathieu's universe.

The movie is available on Amazon Prime for viewers to watch.

2) My Golden Days (2015)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie finds Pio Marmaï in reflective territory as Paul Dédalus, an anthropologist looking back at his younger days. The film moves like memory itself, jumping between moments and timelines that shaped one life. Paul remembers his first devastating love, his complicated family, and the friendships that both scarred him and sustained him.

The director Arnaud Desplechin creates a portrait of youth that feels both universal and specific. Pio Marmaï anchors the ongoing sequences with a weathered wisdom that makes the flashbacks hit harder. His Paulk carries the weight of everything that came before. The movie explores how the younger souls reside within them, like a ghost that cannot completely escape.

Through Pio Marmaï's in-depth work, audiences see a man still haunted by choices made years earlier. The performance displays restraint and depth in equal measure.



3) In the Shadow of Women (2015)

A still from the show (Image via Netflix)

Philippe Garrel's In the Shadow of Women positions Marmaï at the centre of a love triangle drawn in shades of grey. He embodies the role of Pierre, a documentary filmmaker whose marriage to Manon starts to fracture when he begins an affair.

However, complications escalate when Manon begins her own secret relationship. The movie unfolds like a moral equation with no easy solution. Marmaï brings a curious detachment to Pierre that makes him both frustrating and sympathetic. The movie is shot in luminous black and white, with the texture of a fading photograph. Pierre's actions ripple outward, affecting everyone around him in ways he cannot control or predict.

The performance avoids easy judgment. Instead, Pio Marmaï presents a man capable of both betrayal and tenderness, sometimes in the same breath. It's a study in human contradiction that feels uncomfortably true.



4) Blood Ties (2013)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

This movie thrusts Marmaï into the gritty American crime landscape of 1970s New York, although he brings a distinctly French sensibility to the chaos.

The movie follows two brothers on opposite sides of the law as their lives fall into violent and tragic ways. Pio Marmaï embodies the role of Anthony, caught in the gravitational pull of family loyalty and self-preservation.

The film pushes with moral ambiguity and danger. The director Guilluame Canet creates a world where right and wrong blur like headlights in heavy rain.

Marmaï holds his own alongside an international cast, bringing a lot of intensity to scenes crackling with tension. Anthony must tackle impossible choices as the walls close in from every direction. The performance showcases Marmaï's ability to convey internal conflict through subtle gestures and charged silences. It's a reminder that he can command attention even in crowded ensemble pieces.



5) Three Worlds (2012)

A still from the movie (Image via Apple TV)

The movie presents Marmaï in perhaps his most morally complex role as Al, a man whose single decision sets off a chain of consequences. After a hit-and-run accident, Al faces a choice that will determine the fate of multiple people.

The movie explores how a single moment can split reality into separate paths for different people. Marmaï makes Al neither a villain nor a hero, but something more complex to categorize. The character inhabits the uncomfortable space where well-intentioned people do terrible things out of fear. As the story unfolds, connections between characters emerge like a photograph developing in a solution.

Marmaï captures the suffocating weight of guilt and the human instinct of self-protection. The performances ask audiences to sit with moral complications rather than rush to judgment.



These are seven Pio Marmaï movies and shows to watch if you liked his performance in Néro the Assassin.

