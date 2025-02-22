Who is hosting SNL tonight (February 22)? Everything to know

SNL Tonight will not feature a new episode on February 22, 2025, as the cast and crew take a break following the SNL50 celebrations. Instead, NBC will re-air the December 7, 2024, episode hosted by Paul Mescal with musical guest Shaboozey. This episode featured a Gladiator II-themed musical sketch, a Spotify-wrapped parody, and the return of Dana Carvey’s Church Lady. Shaboozey took the stage with performances of Good News and A Bar Song (Tipsy).

SNL Tonight will return with new episodes on March 1, 2025, with Shane Gillis as host and Tate McRae as the musical guest. The following week, on Friday, March 7, 2025, SNL Tonight will feature Lady Gaga as the host and musical performer, marking the release of her album Mayhem.

The SNL50 anniversary weekend from February 14-16, 2025, included SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, hosted by Jimmy Fallon at Radio City Music Hall, featuring performances by Cher, Lady Gaga, David Byrne, Lauryn Hill, and more. The celebrations concluded with SNL50: The Anniversary Special, a live primetime event highlighting 50 years of the show.

SNL Tonight featured Paul Mescal making his hosting debut. The episode opened with Church Chat 2024, bringing back Dana Carvey’s Church Lady, who aimed at celebrities and political figures, including David Spade’s Hunter Biden. While some moments landed well, the sketch struggled to connect fully with the audience.

Mescal’s monologue leaned into his reputation for emotional roles, joking about his tendency to cry on screen. His moment was briefly interrupted by Marcello Hernandez, who appeared in short shorts, playing off Mescal’s viral fashion choices.

Among the night’s highlights was Gladiator II: A Musical, where Mescal embraced a Broadway-style take on his upcoming film, rapping in Lin-Manuel Miranda fashion before soaring into the air with a Defying Gravity moment. The Italian Restaurant Commercial sketch saw Ashley Padilla steal the spotlight with exaggerated pasta puns, frustrating Mescal’s character.

The Spotify Wrapped sketch introduced Bowen Yang’s absurd character, Satoshi Gutman, a bizarre “anti-instrumentalist” from Dundalk, Maryland. Andrew Dismukes led Brilliant Lawyer, a courtroom sketch featuring a sea of identical Devo-costumed men.

Musical guest Shaboozey performed Good News and A Bar Song (Tipsy), bringing energy to the night. Weekend Update was sharp, with Colin Jost and Michael Che delivering standout jokes. With a mix of musical spectacle, satire, and fresh cast moments, SNL Tonight delivered an entertaining episode from start to finish.

A brief look at Paul Mescal's career

SNL Tonight featured Paul Mescal as host, marking a new chapter in his career. According to IMDb, Paul was born in Ireland; he first pursued Gaelic football, playing as a defender for County Kildare and Maynooth Football Club. His coach praised his strength and skill, but a jaw injury ended his time in the sport.

After stepping away from football, Mescal shifted to acting. He earned a BA in Acting from The Lir Academy at Trinity College Dublin in 2017. His early career included stage performances before landing a role in the 2019 pilot episode of Bump.

In 2020, Mescal gained recognition as Connell Waldron in Normal People, earning a Primetime Emmy nomination. That same year, he appeared in The Deceived. His film career expanded in 2021 with The Lost Daughter, where he played an Irish beach worker.

By 2023, Mescal was an established actor. He earned an Oscar nomination for Aftersun and secured the lead in Gladiator II. Hosting SNL Tonight is another step in his evolving career, allowing him to explore comedy alongside drama.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings?

List of Saturday Night Live cast members for SNL tonight (February 22, 2025):

Michael Che (Weekend Update Co-Anchor)

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernández

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost (Weekend Update Co-Anchor)

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Where to watch the latest SNL episodes?

SNL Tonight airs live in the U.S. on NBC every Saturday at 11:30 pm ET and is available for streaming on Peacock the next day, with plans starting at $7.99/month. Viewers can also watch via live TV services like Sling TV, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV, starting at $45.99/month.

In the UK and Ireland, SNL airs on Sky Comedy and streams on NOW TV with an Entertainment Membership (£9.99/month in the UK, €11.99/month in Ireland). HBO Max offers episodes in select European regions starting at €5.99/month.

For areas without direct streaming access, SNL uploads highlights and sketches to its official YouTube channel shortly after airing. Pricing and availability may vary, so viewers should check streaming service websites for updates. Whether through NBC, streaming platforms, or YouTube clips, SNL Tonight remains widely accessible to international audiences.

SNL's air timings

The table below shows the SNL Tonight release schedule across time zones.

Time Zone Release Date & Time Eastern Time (ET) February 22, 2025, 11:30 pm Pacific Time (PT) February 22, 2025, 8:30 pm Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) February 23, 2025, 4:30 am Central European Time (CET) February 23, 2025, 5:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) February 23, 2025, 10:00 am Australian Eastern Time (AET) February 23, 2025, 3:30 pm

Saturday Night Live's next new episode will air on March 1, 2025.

