Who is Jasveen Sangha? Details explored as ‘Ketamine Queen’ admits to being involved in Matthew Perry case

Jasveen Sangha, known as the “Ketamine Queen,” faces decades in prison after admitting her role in the death of actor Matthew Perry. The U.S. Department of Justice stated that she pleaded guilty to five federal charges, including distributing ketamine that caused Perry’s fatal overdose in October 2023.

A dual U.S.–U.K. citizen, Sangha has built a reputation in Los Angeles as a supplier of ketamine and other narcotics. Prosecutors described her North Hollywood residence as a hub for drug sales, where authorities recover ketamine, methamphetamine, and trafficking equipment.

Sangha was arrested in August 2024 and remains in custody; her trial is scheduled for late September. She was the final defendant among five people charged in connection with Perry’s death, with reports linking her to supplying drugs to high-profile clients, including celebrities.

What charges does Jasveen Sangha face?

Jasveen Sangha (Image via Instagram/jasveen_s)

Sangha pleaded guilty to five federal counts: one of maintaining drug-involved premises, three of distributing ketamine, and one of ketamine distribution resulting in death or serious bodily injury. Each charge carries a potential prison term, with a maximum combined sentence of 65 years.

Her lawyer, Mark Geragos, said she accepts responsibility. Prosecutors emphasize that she supplies Perry with ketamine and also distributes the drug in a separate overdose case in 2019.

What is her connection to Matthew Perry?

Matthew Perry at the GQ Men of the Year Party 2022 (Image via Getty)

Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on Friends, died on October 28, 2023, at age 54 from the effects of ketamine. He was found in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home.

Court papers showed that Sangha provided Erik Fleming, another defendant, with 51 vials of ketamine. Fleming then supplied Perry’s assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa. On the day Perry died, prosecutors said that Iwamasa gave him at least three doses of Sangha’s ketamine.

After Perry’s death, Sangha used the encrypted app Signal to tell Fleming to delete their messages and avoid involvement. Investigators later used these exchanges as evidence.

Links to other cases

The Department of Justice stated that Jasveen Sangha’s drug activities extended beyond her connection to Matthew Perry’s death. She has been linked to the 2019 overdose of Cody McLaury, who died in August of that year after using ketamine supplied by Sangha. Investigators reported that she provided him with four vials of the drug, which he consumed before passing away only hours later.

In March 2023, authorities raided Sangha’s home in North Hollywood. They found 79 vials of ketamine, additional controlled substances, and tools associated with drug trafficking. The evidence identified her as a significant supplier within a Hollywood drug network.

The raid illustrated the extent of her involvement and tied her to multiple overdose cases. Prosecutors described Sangha as a central figure in the distribution chain, noting that her activities contribute to both individual harm and broader patterns of illegal drug use.

Other defendants in the case

Five people face charges in connection with Perry’s death, and all of them pleaded guilty. Kenneth Iwamasa, Perry’s assistant, admitted to injecting him with ketamine. Erik Fleming admitted to distributing the drug. He worked with Jasveen Sangha to supply Perry. Dr. Salvador Plasencia admitted to supplying ketamine to Iwamasa.

Dr. Mark Chavez admitted to providing it to Plasencia, who then passed it on to Perry. Sangha pleaded guilty as the final defendant. Together, their cases exposed a network that allowed Perry access to ketamine despite its status as a controlled substance.

Jasveen Sangha pleaded guilty to supplying drugs to high-profile clients, including Matthew Perry. Her sentencing will determine her prison term, while the case underscores how controlled substances circulate through underground markets and the risks tied to drug trafficking.

