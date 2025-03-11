Who is Jessalyn Gilsig? Everything to know as the actress stars in Chicago Med

Canadian television actress Jessalyn Gilsig has become part of the cast of Chicago Med. She has previously appeared on shows such as Boston Public, Glee, and Vikings, covering several different genres. She plays a character named Ainsley Towne in the NBC medical series.

Ad

Chicago Med is one of the NBC Chicago franchise shows, with the others being Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. The show revolves around the struggles of medical professionals working at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. The series has introduced new characters over the years to help with unfolding storylines, and Gilsig's character is also expected to take the same path.

The actress appeared on the most recent episode of Chicago Med that aired on March 5.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Jessalyn Gilsig's acting career

Ad

Gilsig was born on November 30, 1971, in Montreal, Canada. She graduated from McGill University, where she studied English, and went on to train at Harvard University's American Repertory Theater. She started out doing voice work before transitioning to live-action television. Some of her early credits include voice work on animated shows like Young Robin Hood and The Little Flying Bears.

She became better known after her appearance in Boston Public (2000–2002), a drama series about the lives of teachers at an American public high school and the professional and personal struggles they face. In 2009, she played Terri in Glee as the wife of Will Schuester, a character that received much attention.

Ad

During her career, Gilsig has played a range of characters in TV dramas, such as recurring and guest roles on Nip/Tuck, Prison Break, and Friday Night Lights. She played one of her most prominent roles in the period drama Vikings as Siggy Haraldson.

Her character was deeply engaged in the Viking power struggle. She has also been featured in legal and crime drama shows, such as guest appearances on CSI: NY, Scandal, and The Good Wife.

Ad

Jessalyn Gilsig's role in Chicago Med as Ainsley Towne

Jessalyn Gilsig has been added to the cast of Chicago Med as Ainsley Towne. Her character makes an appearance in the most recent episode, where she is shown as somebody from Dr. Mitch Frost's past. The role is Gilsig's newest television stint.

NBC has not unveiled extensive information regarding Ainsley Towne's history or her role as a professional in the hospital. Nevertheless, initial signs indicate that she will play a part in continuing the story with Dr. Frost. Her character's introduction comes as part of the show's tradition of adding new players to enrich storylines.

Ad

Gilsig's work beyond acting

Ad

Aside from acting, Gilsig has also been a producer and ventured into opportunities behind the camera. She co-produced and acted in the independent film Somewhere Slow (2013), which won awards at film festivals.

Gilsig has also done voice acting. She voiced the character of Kayley in the animated movie Quest for Camelot (1998) and has otherwise been a regular contributor to animated shows.

Catch the latest episodes of Chicago Med streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback