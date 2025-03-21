Who is Jesse Metcalfe? Everything to know as the actor guest stars in Law & Order

The latest episode of Law & Order, season 24, episode 16 titled Folk Hero, aired on March 20, 2025. In this episode, actor Jesse Metcalfe guest stars as Sergeant Danny DeLuca. Metcalfe is famous for his roles in movies and TV shows, but this guest spot on the famous Law & Order series has gotten him extra attention.

Law & Order has a unique structure that switches between detectives investigating crimes and court cases that happen afterward. In the most recent episode, DeLuca teams up with Detective Vincent Riley (Reid Scott) to catch Ethan Weller (Ty Molbak), a suspect who turns into an underground hero.

Weller is out to get revenge for the death of his mother, for which he was turned down for insurance. Metcalfe's character, DeLuca, is very important in helping to catch Weller.

In the story of Folk Hero, the detectives work hard to catch Weller, who turns out to be a smart enemy. Even though many people support Weller's actions, which makes the case more tense, DeLuca and Riley are able to arrest him in the end. The moral difficulties of the case, on the other hand, leave a lasting question. The episode ends with Weller's fate uncertain.

What role did Jesse Metcalfe play in Law & Order?

For Law & Order's season 24, episode 16 (Folk Hero), Metcalfe plays Sergeant Danny DeLuca. Officer DeLuca is straightforward and is in the middle of a very important investigation. Someone kills a health insurance executive in Midtown Manhattan, and his character is asked to help Detective Vincent Riley.

Given that he is quick-witted and resourceful, DeLuca is very helpful in finding the main suspect, Ethan Weller. Weller is out for revenge because his mother died because her insurance company wouldn't pay for her treatment.

As DeLuca and Riley try to catch the suspect, they run into problems, such as a group of supporters who are trying to stop them. The way Metcalfe plays DeLuca gives the episode more depth and intensity, which is a big part of the story's tension and drama.

Metcalfe gives an excellent guest performance as DeLuca, a determined and skilled police officer who works hard to do what's right. The chemistry he has with Reid Scott's Detective Riley makes the story more interesting and keeps people on the edge of their seats until the end of Weller's trial.

Looking into Jesse Metcalfe’s career

Metcalfe was born in Carmel Valley Village, California, on December 9, 1978. He is an American actor. As John Rowland on Desperate Housewives, a young gardener in a relationship with Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria), he fascinated audiences with his performance. Metcalfe got a lot of attention for his "breakout" role on the show, and his performance earned him a Teen Choice Award.

Metcalfe used to be known for his role as Miguel Lopez-Fitzgerald on the soap opera Passions, which ran from 1999 to 2004. When Metcalfe was done with Desperate Housewives, he moved on to movies, where he starred in John Tucker Must Die (2006) and Insanitarium (2008).

In the reboot of Dallas from 2012 to 2014, he played Christopher Ewing. Later, he was the lead in Hallmark's Chesapeake Shores, where he showed off his musical skills.

Metcalfe's long and successful career includes roles in movies, TV shows, and even reality TV. His most recent roles are in On a Wing and a Prayer (2023) and a one-episode appearance on the limited series V.C. Andrews' Dawn.

He competed in Dancing with the Stars in 2020. His wide range of acting skills and experience have made him a well-liked figure in the entertainment business.

All Law & Order season 24 episodes are available to stream on NBC.

