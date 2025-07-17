Who did Jo Bacon play in Love Actually? Career explored as 'EastEnders' star passes away at 72

Jo Bacon, 72, passed away on June 14, 2025. The actress was well-known for her appearances on different shows and became a popular face for playing the mother of Martine McCutcheon’s character, Natalie, in the film Love Actually.

Also known as Joanna, the news of her demise was first revealed by Harlow Theatre Company on Thursday, July 17. A statement was shared on their official website with a black-and-white photo of Bacon on top. The company recalled Jo Bacon’s work over the years after she joined them as a member in 1978.

The statement revealed that Joanna died after a short battle with cancer and added:

“Jo will be sadly missed and fondly remembered. She continued to support HTC attending many of our productions. She would settle herself in the front row with a notebook and watched with a critical eye and her passion for theatre. She never forgot to praise our work.”

According to Metro, Jo Bacon’s funeral was held two days ago on July 15, 2025. Notably, Bacon was struggling with cancer since January this year, and celebrant Jo Moore read a description during the funeral, which she said was given by a close friend of Bacon named Gill. Moore described Bacon as a talented individual and added:

“In many ways, Jo was a contradiction – a flamboyant extrovert, a superb wit, a natural communicator and yet, at the same time, a introspective lover. We all thought we knew her so well but, in reality, we each only knew and loved one aspect of her.”

Jo Moore additionally said that the EastEnders star managed to bring joy, laughter, and inspiration to the lives of many people from her appearances on stage and screen.

Jo Bacon was a part of different shows: Career and other details explained

The England, UK native built a huge fan base over the years with her work on films and television. Before she entered the entertainment industry, Bacon trained herself in ballet dance under the guidance of Leo Kersley and Janet Sinclair, as stated in her bio on IMDb.

Jo Bacon later joined the Actor’s Institute in London to pursue drama studies and was employed at the Harlow, Essex-based Longman Publishing Company for a brief period. She joined Harlow Theatre in 1978, which also marked her debut on stage. The recent tribute shared by the company stated that Bacon later worked at similar places such as The Sheffield Crucible.

During her time at Harlow Theatre Company, Bacon was a part of multiple plays, including The Merchant of Venice, Dirty Linen, and Abigail’s Party. In between all these, Jo also expanded her career to the big screen, starting in 1991.

IMDb stated that Jo initially portrayed minor roles in some films. Apart from the romantic comedy Love Actually, she had the opportunity to be featured in other films, including A Quiet Passion and Benediction.

Although Jo Bacon was a part of different TV shows, she was specifically appreciated for her performance in the dark comedy Breeders. According to the New York Post, she was seen as Paul’s mother, Jackie, and the character appeared on the series for almost four years.

Apart from this, other shows in her credits include Moonflower Murders, Pie in the Sky, The Bill, Wire in the Blood, A Touch of Frost, Minder, New Tricks, and more.

As mentioned, Jo Bacon’s funeral was held earlier this week, and detailed information on her survivors remains unknown.

