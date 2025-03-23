Who is Kate Fleetwood? Meet the actress who plays Liandrin Guirale in The Wheel of Time TV series

Amazon Prime’s Original series The Wheel of Time season 3 has recently dropped on the OTT platform. The series is based on the bestseller 14-book series by Robert Jordan. Season 3 is based on the book The Shadow Rising. Showrunner Rafe Lee Judkins has written some parts and is one of the many producers of the show.

As of now, The Wheel of Time season 3 has already aired four episodes. The fifth one is set to be aired on March 27, 2025, at 12 am PST and 1 pm EST.

Kate Fleetwood essays Liandrin Guirale, a powerful Aes Sedai. Her role as Liandrin has grown in complexity through the progression of each season. Let’s dive into who the actress is and further explore her impact as Linadrin in The Wheel of Time.

Kate Fleetwood’s personal life

Kate Fleetwood during her school years (Image Via Instagram/ @Kate Fleetwood)

Kate Fleetwood was born in Warwickshire on September 24, 1972, and grew up in Stratford-upon-Avon. It is one of the cultural centers of England’s most famous theaters, such as the Royal Shakespeare Theatre and The Swan Theatre. Her family moved there when she was five and her father played a huge role in inculcating a love for theatre within her.

In an interview with Ben Hewis for WhatsOnStage, she shared,

“When we moved to Stratford, my mum was unpacking cases and my dad took my sister and I to see the ducks. We ended up going into the theatre and paying five quid to stand at the back of this really famous production of The Taming of the Shrew. In that moment, for both my sister and I, a light bulb went off like ‘Oh yes, this is good’."

She attended Trinity Catholic School in Leamington Spa. Surely enough she began her acting career at the Royal Shakespeare Company as a child. Later she graduated from the University of Exeter. While working in theatre she eventually ended up tying the knot with Director Rupert Goold, who directed her in Macbeth. She essayed the role of Lady Macbeth opposite Patrick Stewart.

Kate Fleetwood with Husband Rupert Goold (Image Via Instagram/ @Kate Fleetwood)

Rupert went on to direct her in many such theatre ventures. They now have a son Raphael Goold and a younger daughter Constance Goold. Currently, her son Raphael is enrolled at The Old Vic, London while her husband is a renowned theatre director with many accolades to his name.

He has been nominated for 2 BAFTA Awards and has won the 2020 Palm Springs International Film Festival under the category of Directors to Watch. Kate Fleetwood continues to create a body of work that highlights her range as an actress.

Before she was known for her role as Liandrin Guirale in The Wheel of Time, she amassed quite a vast actor’s portfolio in theatre, television, and films.

Kate Fleetwood’s journey as an actor

As an actor, Kate Fleetwood has worked in 14 films, 35 theatrical productions, and 34 television series.

A few of these from films include:

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows: Part 1 as Mary Cattermole

Star Wars: The Force Awakens as Chief Petty Officer Unamo

Netflix’s Scoop as Annette Witheridge

Macbeth as Lady Macbeth

Some from theatre include:

London Road as Julie (Nominated for an Olivier Award, 2012 - Best Actress in a Musical)

Life Is A Dream as Rosaura (Nominated for Whatsonstage Theatregoers' Awards - Best Supporting Actress)

Macbeth as Lady Macbeth (Nominated for Tony Award, 2008 - Best Actress in a Leading Role)

Romeo and Juliet as Juliet

King Lear as Goneril

Medea as Medea

101 Dalmatians as Cruella de Vil

A View from the Bridge as Beatrice

From television includes:

The Wheel of Time as Liandrin Guirale

Big Mood as Clara

Rain Dogs as Zara

Mary and George as Cunning Mary

Fate: The Winx Club Saga as Queen Luna

Brave New World as Sheila

War and Peace as Anisya

Harlots as Nancy Burroughs

She has been widely recognized and appreciated by viewers for playing Liandrin Guirale in The Wheel of Time. Although her character is antagonistic, she has managed to garner a fanbase. Liandrin's character in The Wheel of Time has shown depth and multiple layers as the series progresses with each season.

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale in The Wheel of Time

Kate Fleetwood as Liandrin Guirale in a still from The Wheel of Time (Image Via Prime Video)

In the Amazon Prime original series The Wheel of Time, Liandrin Guirale is a complex woman who is menacingly compassionate. Liandrin is depicted to be aggressively anti-men owing to her past as a pre-pubescent bride to an older man. Her character raised herself to the powerful position of Aes Sedai as a Red Ajah. It is later revealed that she has secretly sworn herself to the Black Ajah as well.

Her pain and suffering culminated due to her agony-filled past is the reason for her ruthlessly commanding and domineering personality. Her worldview might be considered skewed, but to Liandrin, it is merely the survival of the strongest.

Viewers may find some humanizing parts of her. One such scene in The Wheel of Time season 2 episode 6 is when she is seen sobbing vulnerably by her ailing son Aludran (Vladimir Javorsky) who is killed by Lanfear a.ka Selene (Natasha O Keefe).

In The Wheel of Time, season 3, Liandrin discovers that her late husband’s grandson, now an adult, is about to marry a child bride. She mercilessly pulls his heart out and discards it with a satisfying smile. Immediately after that, she consoles the bride in her own cruel yet compassionate manner.

Kate Fleetwood expertly matches Liandrin’s cruelty, rage, and pain while essaying her in The Wheel of Time.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is currently being aired on Amazon Prime with an episode a week. The next episode is set to be released on March 27, 2025.

