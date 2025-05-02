Who is Kevin Weisman? Meet the actor who plays Lester Thompson 

Kevin Weisman is one of the few actors who landed a guest-starring role in the new NBC spinoff of Suits called Suits LA. This Los Angeles version of the legal drama stars Stephen Amell, who plays a former NY federal attorney turned entertainment lawyer handling Weisman's character's murder case in the show.

Weisman's role in Suits LA is just the latest addition to his extensive list of acting credits, both on television and in film. As a veteran actor, he has appeared in many popular TV shows in guest-starring, recurring, and leading roles. Some of the projects he is well-known for include Alias, The Blacklist, Scorpion, and Runaways.

In addition to his television and film work, Kevin Weisman also shares his acting talent on stage. He also holds a producing credit, according to his IMDb page.

Lester Thompson: All about Kevin Weisman's character in Suits LA

Aaron Korsh's Suits LA, an extension of the Suits universe featuring new characters in a new location, introduces Kevin Weisman as Lester Thompson. Weisman appeared as a guest star in the first six episodes of the Suits spinoff, with his murder trial serving as one of the subplots in the first half of the series.

He was one of Ted Black's entertainment clients who was accused of murder after allegedly killing his friend and business partner. Lester was initially Stuart's (Josh McDermitt) client, as he handled the criminal defense cases at Black Lane. But when Stuart betrayed Ted in Suits LA episode 1, Ted went out of his way to keep Lester as his client and become his attorney in the murder case.

While Ted believed Lester was innocent, Kevin (Troy Winbush), an investigator working with Ted, suspected that he was dishonest. Furthermore, they later discovered that Lester's wife was having an affair with the business partner he supposedly killed, which gave him a motive for the murder.

In Suits LA episode 5, Kevin discovered that Lester was indeed guilty of murder after learning that his police statement following the incident was taken from a script he wrote. This revelation devastated Ted, especially since they were in the midst of a trial. Lester couldn't simply change his original "not guilty" plea to "self-defense," even if that claim was true.

However, in Weisman's last appearance in the spinoff, in Suits LA episode 6, Ted managed to sway the judge to allow Lester to change his plea to self-defense. In the end, Ted won the case, and Lester was finally free.

Kevin Weisman is a veteran actor onscreen and onstage

Before guest-starring in Suits LA, American actor Kevin Weisman has appeared in various television roles since he began acting in 1994. Following his debut in Cage II as an unnamed cab driver, he has guest-starred in dozens of TV shows, including ER, JAG, The X-Files, Felicity, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

He also joined the cast of Charmed, October Road, Chuck, and both the New York and Miami versions of CSI. However, Weisman gained international popularity when he landed a starring role in the ABC spy drama featuring Jennifer Garner, Alias. He portrayed the tech geek and computer genius Marshall Flinkman, who works with the CIA.

Kevin Weisman was nominated for the Choice TV Sidekick award for his role as Marshall Flinkman twice, in 2003 and 2005. The show, which won four Primetime Emmy Awards, aired on ABC for five seasons from 2001 to 2006, with Weisman appearing in all 105 episodes of the series.

His other notable TV appearances include HBO's Emmy-nominated comedy series Hello Ladies, CBS's Scorpion, NBC's The Blacklist, and AMC's Better Call Saul. He also plays Dale Yorkes in the Marvel/Hulu series Runaways. Additionally, his film credits include Flipped, The Trust, and Hello Ladies: The Movie.

Besides acting onscreen, Kevin Weisman also tried his hand onstage. He was one of the founders of the award-winning Buffalo Nights Theatre Company and has acted in and produced various productions like Crazy Drunk, and he starred in the title role in Villon.

Catch Kevin Weisman as Lester Thompson in Suits LA, which is now streaming on Peacock.

