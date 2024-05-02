Who were Lali Sokolov and Gita Furman? All about the Jewish prisoners who inspired The Tattooist of Auschwitz

A six-part television series The Tattooist of Auschwitz, directed by Tali Shalom Ezer, which is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Heather Morris, will premiere May 2, 2024, on Peacock and Sky.

This is a holocaust romance about two Slovakian Jewish Prisoners, Lali Sokolov and Gita Furman. They met at the Auschwitz camp during the war, survived the war, and later moved to Australia together when the war had ended.

Let us know more about The Tattooist of Auschwitz, the holocaust, and the fate of the characters.

What happened to Lali Sokolov and Gita Furman?

Lali Sokolov, an Austro-Hungarian-born Slovak Australian businessman, was a holocaust survivor. He was deported to Auschwitz's extermination camp, where he was given the task of constructing housing blocks. He was affected by typhoid but fortunately recovered, after which he was assigned the role of a tattooist in the camp.

He later managed to escape the concentration camp and returned to Sokolov, after which he went to Bratislava, the entry point for survivors, to look for his lover Gita Furman. After they united, they got married in 1945. Lali also changed his surname post-marriage from Eisenberg to Sokolov, to sound more Russian.

After many struggles and hardships, finally, in 1948, the couple moved to Melbourne, Australia. Gita Furman died in 2023 and Lali Sokolov died in 2006. They are survived by their only child Gary.

Who is in the cast of The Tattooist of Auschwitz?

1) Lali Sokolov played by Harvey Keitel

Harvey Keitel in 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' (Image via Peacock)

American actor Harvey Keitel has featured in movies like Pulp Fiction (1994), Taxi Driver (1976), The Piano (1993), and Lansky (2021), amongst others. He plays the older version of Lali in this series, in which Lali retells writer Heather Morris about the holocaust, his visions about the camp, and how they haunt him even after so many years.

2) Gita Furman played by Anna Próchniak

Gita Furman in 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' (Image via Peacock)

She is a Polish actress, who has featured in movies like Heart Parade (2022), Shameless (2012), Vultures (2018), and more. Anna was a trained dancer who later changed her career and came to acting.

In The Tattooist of Auschwitz, she plays the role of Gita, a prisoner who falls in love with Lali in the camps after Lali tattoos her once she enters Auschwitz. Later she goes on to marry him and they have a happy life after they manage to escape the terror and go to Australia. There is only one version of Gita in this show, the younger version, as the older version passed away before she could be interviewed by Morris.

3) Heather Morris played by Melanie Lynskey

New Zealand-born actress Melanie Lynskey, has been featured in movies like Heavenly Creatures (1994), Coyote Ugly (2000), Ever After (1998), and multiple films and shows.

In the series, she plays the role of Heather Morris, who is the nurse in the story and also the person to whom Lali tells his story.

4) Young Lali Sokolov played by Jonah Hauer-King

This London-born actor has been seen in movies like The Little Mermaid (2023), Little Women (2017), The Song of Names (2018) and more.

He is 28 years of age and plays the younger version of Lali. Jonah is shown in all the flashback scenes that happen between 1942 and 1945, and go all the way up to 1960.

5) Jonas Nay played by Stefan Baretzki

Jonas Nay played by Stefan Baretzki in 'The Tattooist of Auschwitz' (Image via Peacock)

Stefan Baretzki is a German-born actor and musician, who has featured in multiple movies and shows including Homevideo (2011), A Thousand Lines ( 2022), The Four of Us (2021), and Persian Lessons (2020).

He plays the role of the Nazi SS guard in The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Although he is sadistic by nature, he still starts to like Lali. He acts as a medium of communication between Lali and Gita.

Additional cast

Frederik von Lüttichau as Josef Houstek

Avital Lvova as Marta

Olivia Popica as Nadya

Mili Eshet as Ivana

Phénix Brossard as Leon

Adam Karst as Pepan

Get ready to watch this historical drama The Tattooist of Auschwitz, as it premieres May 2, 2024, on Peacock and Sky.