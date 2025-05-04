Who is Laura Bailey? Meet the actress who voices Abby Anderson in The Last of Us season 2

Laura Bailey voices Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Part II. She gave a face, a voice, and movement to one of the game’s most talked-about characters. The 2020 game took the series in a new direction, and Abby’s role was central to that change.

As the HBO series moves into The Last of Us season 2, Abby is back in focus. This time, another actress will take on the role. But for many fans, Bailey’s version remains the one they first knew. Her work helped define who Abby is in the world of the game.

Laura Bailey did more than just voice the character. She performed the motion capture too. That means her facial expressions, body language, and voice all shaped how players experienced Abby. Her portrayal brought out the character’s strength, fear, anger, and grief.

Even though Laura Bailey won’t appear in the live-action show, her performance in the game has remained part of conversations around the series. Her version of Abby was the first that players experienced. That portrayal continues to be referenced by fans and creators.

For Laura Bailey, Abby was one of many roles in a long voice acting career. In the context of The Last of Us, her work contributed to how the character was shaped in the game.

Laura Bailey’s career, expansion, and legacy

Laura Bailey has worked in animation, games, and web shows. She began her career in English-dubbed anime like Dragon Ball Z, Fruits Basket, and Fullmetal Alchemist. In games, she’s voiced characters like Jaina Proudmoore in World of Warcraft, Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man, and Kait Diaz in Gears 5. She also stars in Critical Role, a web series where voice actors play Dungeons & Dragons. Her work there earned her awards, including a BAFTA for playing Abby.

Laura Bailey was born in Mississippi and raised in Texas. She studied theatre before starting her career with Funimation. Over time, she took on bigger roles and worked with top franchises. In 2011, she married voice actor Travis Willingham. They often work together and co-founded Critical Role Productions. Laura now works in both performance and production.

She’s also helped create shows like The Legend of Vox Machina. While she hasn’t fully moved into writing or directing, she plays a big part behind the scenes. She balances creative work across many roles. Laura Bailey’s voice work has shaped many fan-favorite characters. Her role as Abby is among her most recognized. Even though she’s not in the HBO series, her version of Abby remains a reference point for fans.

Abby Anderson in The Last of Us Part II: character, impact, and reception

Kaitlyn Dever plays Abby in The Last of Us season 2, the live action show based on the game. (Image via Hulu)

Abby Anderson makes her initial appearance in The Last of Us Part II. She is presented as a past Firefly and a part of the WLF (Washington Liberation Front). Her father was the surgeon whom Joel killed at the conclusion of the first game when Joel saves Ellie from the Fireflies.

In the live-action HBO show, Abby is played by Kaitlyn Dever. In the beginning of The Last of Us season 2, Abby is depicted assisting Joel in a snowstorm close to Jackson after an assault by infected. She brings him to a secure location, where she and her team are concealed. In that moment, she discloses that she has been looking for Joel for years, blaming him for her father's demise.

Abby wounds Joel by shooting him in the knee, subsequently strikes him with a golf club, and ultimately fatally stabs him in the neck. Ellie comes too late and sees him pass away. Abby and her team tranquilize Ellie and Dina prior to departing. This occurrence triggers a series of outcomes that shape the remainder of the season.

In the game, a playable character is Abby. The narrative then transitions to her viewpoint, examining her motivations, feelings of guilt, and connections with individuals such as Lev and Yara. The story’s structure encourages the player to grasp various perspectives of the tale.

Laura Bailey provided the voice and motion capture for Abby in the game. Her efforts garnered both commendation and disapproval. In discussions, Laura Bailey spoke about the criticism, notably on Game Maker's Notebook and during the BAFTA Games Awards, where she recognized the role’s emotional depth and its polarizing effect on viewers.

The Last of Us season 2 launched on April 13, 2025, and can be streamed on Max. The season is made up of seven episodes, with fresh episodes coming out every week

