Who is Mariska Hargitay? Everything to know about longest-running actor on Law & Order: SVU

Few TV shows have stood the test of time like Law & Order: SVU. The crime drama first premiered on NBC in 1999 as a spinoff of Law & Order, and more than two decades later, it has become the longest-running primetime live-action series in television history.

At the heart of the show is Mariska Hargitay, who has played Detective—now Captain—Olivia Benson since the very first episode. While many actors have come and gone, Hargitay has remained the backbone of SVU, becoming the longest-running actor in the Law & Order franchise and one of the longest-tenured leads in TV history.

Mariska Hargitay (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

She won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her performance. She has also been nominated multiple times over the years. Many actors leave after a few seasons but Hargitay has remained. She has grown with the show as it shifted from a standard crime procedural to one that focuses more on its characters' lives.

She was born in 1964. Her parents were actress Jayne Mansfield and former Mr. Universe Mickey Hargitay. Her mother died in a car accident when she was three years old. That loss shaped much of her early life. She later pursued acting and took on smaller roles in TV and film before SVU changed her career.

Outside of acting, Hargitay has dedicated time to advocacy. The cases on SVU led her to take real-world action. In 2004 she started the Joyful Heart Foundation. The organization helps survivors of s*xual assault and domestic violence. She has worked on initiatives for rape kit reform and better support systems for victims.

Her time on SVU has left a lasting impact. Many actors separate their work from their personal lives but she has used her platform to push for real change. She has built a legacy in entertainment and activism. Whether she stays on TV or moves into full-time advocacy, her influence is already set.

Who did Mariska Hargitay play in Law & Order: SVU?

Mariska Hargitay played Olivia Benson in Law & Order: SVU and spent more than twenty years fighting for survivors and putting criminals away. She started as a detective in the Special Victims Unit and worked under Captain Donald Cragen.

In the early days she was partnered with Elliot Stabler and handled cases involving s*xual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Benson always made it personal and never treated cases like just another assignment.

One of the most intense moments in her career happened in season 9, episode 9. She and Stabler were investigating a rape case and ended up in a brutal car crash. Stabler’s pregnant wife was in the car and got seriously hurt. There was no time to wait for help and Benson had to deliver the baby on the side of the road.

The moment showed how fast she could think and how willing she was to take charge in a crisis. She was never just a cop and never just followed the rules.

Her career advanced in Law & Order: SVU season 17 when she was promoted to Captain. One of her biggest challenges in leadership came in Law & Order: SVU season 21, episode 4.

A pregnant teenage girl was being pressured by her family to keep the baby against her will. Benson stepped in to protect the girl’s right to make her own choice. She faced legal battles and family threats while making sure the girl had control over her future.

Her personal life also became a major part of her story. In Law & Order: SVU season 15, she adopted Noah. He was the baby of a woman who had been trafficked and murdered. The case was tied to a s*x trafficking ring, and Benson had arrested Noah’s biological father, Johnny D. She raised Noah while dealing with the challenges of being a single mother and running the SVU.

She has taken down corrupt officials and exposed cover-ups. She has fought for victims even when the system failed them. She has been threatened, attacked, and tested in every way. Through it all, she has stayed dedicated to her job. Her ability to connect with victims has defined her time on the show. Her leadership has kept SVU strong, and after more than two decades, she remains the heart of the series.

Law & Order: SVU season 26, episode 16 is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

