Who is Mark E. Swinton and how is he associated with Tyler Perry? Another ‘The Oval’ actor levels fresh allegations against media mogul

American actor and army veteran Braxton Wells, who appeared in the Tyler Perry-created BET series The Oval, has accused Mark E. Swinton of sexual misconduct. Swinton is the Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios. He also serves as a writer, director, and producer, with involvement in film, television, and theater.

Trigger warning: This article mentions rape, grooming, sexual assault, and more. Discretion is advised.

On July 6, 2025, Braxton Wells posted on his official Instagram, sharing a series of posts where he alleged that Swinton sexually abused him in January 2022, while Perry seemingly “helped cover it up.”

“Mark E. Swinton, you groomed and raped me while I was under your influence, flying me from Los Angeles to Georgia under false pretenses. You abused your position as Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios — a company that claims to stand for faith — to commit unspeakable evil behind closed doors,” one of the posts was captioned.

It included an image of Mark E. Swinton with Tyler Perry alongside a Google search result of the former’s name and bio.

“Tyler Perry, you built your empire on the image of a God-fearing man, yet when darkness crept in through your own executive, you chose silence. You retained a predator in your house and helped cover it up, protecting your brand over a broken human life. That’s not faith — that’s fraud,” Wells wrote.

Braxton has also accused his attorney, Genie Harrison, of legal malpractice and obstruction of justice, alleging that she conspired with Perry, never took his case to court, and instead manipulated him into signing nondisclosure agreements.

Mark E. Swinton, Tyler Perry, and others have not yet addressed the accusations.

All you need to know about the Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios

According to IMDb, Mark E. Swinton is a writer, producer, and filmmaker best known as the Vice President of Tyler Perry Studios, where he oversees all major productions, including TV shows like The Oval and movies such as Gone Girl and Don’t Look Up.

Swinton was born in October 1968 in Charleston, South Carolina, and attended the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, earning a B.A. in television and film with a double major in creative writing and directing. He later completed graduate studies at the National University.

Some of the projects he has produced include TV shows SISTAS, The Cult Favorite - RUTHLESS, BRUH, and Young Dylan, as well as movies like Nobody’s Fool, Acrimony, A Fall From Grace, and Boo 2. Mark E. Swinton also served as an executive producer for House of Payne and Assisted Living.

The 56-year-old has written the ABC animated sitcom The Proud Family and Second Time Around on UPN. He is also known for his onstage musical, U Don’t Know Me, which won four NAACP Theater Awards against seven nominations.

Swinton himself won the 2002 NAACP Theater Award for Best Director and the 2002 NAACP Theater Award for Best Playwright. His other notable works include Ephraim's Song, Black Olive, Sugarbread Sweet, Keep Movin' On, and Autumn.

Mark was the assistant director of Stan Lathan’s Tony-winning Broadway production, Def Poetry Jam. Both Stan Lathan and Russell Simmons are his mentors. Swinton also founded the Stephen and Carrie Odell Theatre Arts Academy and The Youth Arts Initiative, both in Los Angeles, where he is currently based.

Mark E. Swinton is also the recipient of the Teach For America Educator of the Year Award and the LAUSD Gold Star Award. Additionally, he has been a nominee for the National Disney Teacher Award for five consecutive years.

More about the accusations against Mark E. Swinton and Tyler Perry

Over the weekend, actor Braxton Demarco Wells shared a nine-part exposé on Mark E. Swinton and Tyler Perry. He accused the former of rape, grooming, and transporting him across state lines under false pretenses.

On the other hand, Braxton accused Tyler and his studio of negligent retention, enabling a predator, and participating in the cover-up.

Wells, who describes himself as a “retired and 100% disabled U.S. Army veteran,” has also alleged that his lawyer, Genie Harrison, failed to uphold federal and veteran rights. Instead, she reportedly engaged in legal malpractice, conspiracy, and obstruction of justice alongside a third-party employment investigator hired by Tyler Perry Studios called Michael Robbins.

Braxton has accused Robbins of a conflict of interest and alleged suppression of material findings as an investigator. The native of Columbus, Georgia, also claims his private medical records were used against him without permission, and that he was forced to sign an NDA (a screenshot of which was provided) during an active criminal investigation while under mental and emotional stress.

According to Braxton Wells, Harrison never requested mediation, failed to file a lawsuit, and did not bring his case before a judge or jury. He also shared screenshots of his alleged DMs with Mark E. Swinton, along with his communications with SAG AFTRA and Derek Dixon’s legal team, who accused Tyler Perry of sexual misconduct last month.

One of Wells’ recent posts claimed that he had previously spoken about his experiences in September 2024. However, he was asked to “take down the video” and was allegedly threatened by Tyler Perry’s legal teams and his own attorney, Genie Harrison. They reportedly prevented him from contacting law enforcement.

Braxton Wells’ series of Instagram posts and accusations came a month after another actor from The Oval, Derek Dixon, accused Tyler Perry of assault in a $260 million lawsuit. Perry’s attorneys denied the accusations on his behalf and called the civil suit a “scam” for a money grab.

