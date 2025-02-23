Who is the narrator in The Americas? Everything you need to know

The Americas is a documentary series that premieres on February 23, 2025, starting at 7 pm ET on the NBC Channel. It explores North and South America, spanning 8,700 miles in distance, and examines the various biodiversity elements of the continent.

The series features multiple stars on its roster, including music from two-time Academy Award-winning composer Hans Zimmer. The main star of the show will be the well-known American actor Tom Hanks, who will play the role of the narrator for the documentary series in all ten episodes.

President of Universal Television Alternative Studio Toby Gorman, who is also the producer of the series, spoke to Hollywood Reporter on February 22 and revealed that Hanks was their top pick for the narrator. He likened Hanks to well-known British documentarian David Attenborough and mentioned that he would be perfect to voice the series.

What is The Americas about? Exploring the ambit of the series

A still from the first look at The Americas (Image via NBC / YouTube)

The Americas is a documentary series filmed over the course of five years. It gathers clips and scenes from over 180 expeditions across North and South America, taking viewers through many environments and regions.

Tom Hanks shall be acting as the often ad-lib narrator of the series, as he guides viewers on a journey across North and South America. Each episode is set to focus on the natural beauty of a different terrain. In an interview with People on February 21, Hanks mentioned that the series spans from Andean bears and wild horses to insects and biodiversity. He said:

"I feel lucky to be a part of this extraordinary project — of capturing something that is so real that it's irrefutable to anybody who watches it. And it's just glorious to be a part of that".

NBC also released a first look at the documentary on YouTube on February 7, which gives an insight into Hanks' commentary and narration. The preview features Hanks narrating the rare and unique instances surrounding the varied biodiversity of the Americas shown on screen.

Where to watch The Americas? Streaming services explored

A still from the first look at the documentary series (Image via NBC / YouTube)

The series will have ten episodes in total, premiering on February 23, 2025, and airing new episodes weekly till April 27, 2025. Audiences with a cable television connection will be able to watch the episodes airing in real-time on the NBC Channel across March and April.

For those who might not have cable access, the series will also be available for online viewing. After the release of the episodes on NBC, they will also be available to stream on the channel's own streaming service Peacock. Interested audiences shall have to purchase a subscription to the platform based on regional availability. A Peacock Premium subscription with ads costs $8 for a month or $80 for a year.

The Americas premieres its two-hour-long first episode on Sunday, February 23 at 7 pm ET on the NBC Channel. The remaining upcoming episodes of the series will be released weekly on Sundays, shifted to the 8 pm ET timeslot.

