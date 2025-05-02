Who is Nathaniel Logan McIntyre? Meet the actor who plays Kingston "KJ" Jeremy in All American

All American rolled out its season 7 on January 29, 2025. The American sports drama was inspired by the life of NFL player Spencer Paysinger, who co-produced the series for the CW network.

All American features Spencer James, a budding talent from the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles, who is recruited to play for the Beverly Hills High team. The series follows the dramatization of these two extreme districts of Los Angeles, and how both worlds collide as Spencer tries to climb the ladder to reach the big leagues.

The series gained a large fanbase, earning a rating of 7.6 on IMDb. All American features an ensemble cast, starring Daniel Ezra as Spencer James, Bre-Z as Tamia "Coop" Cooper, Greta Onieogou as Layla Keating, and Samantha Logan as Olivia Baker.

The series also features Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, Cody Christian as Asher Adams, Karimah Westbrook as Grace James. Besides, Monet Mazur stars as Laura Fine-Baker, Taye Diggs plays Billy Baker, and Jalyn Hall stars as Dillon James.

While most of these characters took on a guest role for season 7, American actor Nathaniel Logan McIntyre joined the main cast as Kingston "KJ" Jeremy, Coach Jeremy's son. KJ is a quarterback who has been newly transferred to Beverly High. He has one steady goal, which is playing for the NFL one day.

Who is Nathaniel Logan McIntyre?

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre is an American actor, who started his career in a Broadway production of The Lion King at the age of 9.

McIntyre toured with the North American National Tour for a year before steadying his role as Young Simba in the Minskoff Theatre's performances of the musical. He was also part of the Gazelle Tour that performed The Lion King at the White House for the First Lady.

Nathaniel McIntyre (L) in the Gazelle Tour's production of The Lion King. (Image via Instagram/@thenatemcintyre)

McIntyre also began modelling at a young age, appearing on Toys R Us advertisements and eventually becoming the face of DKNY and Benetton print campaigns as he grew into his teens. Within a short period, he began appearing in TV commercials before voicing Pufferty in the animated series Tickety Tock.

He made his film debut with a small role in Netflix's biopic of Barack Obama, Barry. In 2019, Nathaniel landed the role of Seren in the coming-of-age drama David Makes Man, for which he received critical acclaim. Following this, he has appeared in Magic Camp, The Equalizer, and Black-Ish.

In 2024, he was signed by the CW network to play KJ in All American.

More about Nathaniel's character in All American

Kingston Jeremy, also known as KJ, is Beverly High's newest transfer, a gifted quarterback who takes every game head-on. He is also Coach Jeremy's son, giving him an edge over the other players. This gives him a rather rough welcome into his new team.

However, his personal life is not as easy as his new teammates think, as he has a rather complicated relationship with his father. But KJ is determined to make it through high school and emerge as Beverly High's top player, hoping it guarantees him a spot in the NFL - his biggest dream.

All episodes of season 7 of All American are available to stream on the CW app.

