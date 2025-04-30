All American season 7 episode 13 (finale): Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

It's the playoffs, and the stakes are higher as Beverly and South Crenshaw face off in All American season 7 episode 13. With it being the season finale, the next episode is expected to bring even more tension and intensity inside and outside of the football field. The rivalry continues as new personal problems and drama threaten to throw them off their game.

However, the season finale is also expected to bring some closure to several subplots in the series, including Coop's new love life and the extended Baker family, aka the Jeremys. To close this season's storyline, All American season 7 episode 13 will be airing on Monday, May 5, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET.

Directed by Nikhil Paniz, who previously directed the premiere episodes of seasons 5 and 6 of the series, the script for the All American season 7 finale episode was written by Jameal Turner.

When will All American season 7 episode 13 be released?

As expected, All American season 7 episode 13 will be released on a Monday evening, like the previous episodes. Fans who have eagerly awaited to conclusion of this season's story can watch the All American season 7 finale episode on May 5, 2025, at 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Please refer to the table below for the exact release dates and times for the next episode in selected time zones worldwide.

Time zone Release Date Release Time Pacific Time Monday, May 5, 2025 5:00 pm Central Time Monday, May 5, 2025

7:00 pm Eastern Time Monday, May 5, 2025

8:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025

12:00 am Central European Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025

1:00 am Eastern European Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025

2:00 am Indian Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025

5:30 am Japan Standard Time Tuesday, May 6, 2025

9:00 am

Where to watch All American season 7 episode 13

The CW is the exclusive home for All American season 7, which gets a television premiere for all new episodes a day before they become available for streaming. Like all previous episodes, All American season 7 episode 13 will be airing on The CW channel on the Monday release date mentioned above.

However, audiences who can't watch the episode live on Monday evening can stream it via The CW website the very next day, on Tuesday. Meanwhile, complete installments of seasons 1 through 6 of the sports drama are now streaming on Netflix.

A brief recap of All American season 7 episode 12

In the previous episodes, Jordan is finally out of the hospital and is recuperating at home after he was stabbed in All American season 7 episode 11. However, the recovery wasn't easy because, besides his stab wound, Jordan nursed the betrayal he felt after Cassius' revelation. While episode 12 ended with him accepting KJ in the fold, Jordan and Cassius' relationship was still strained.

Khalil, on the other hand, was nursing his guilt for what happened with Jordan. He's hell-bent on revenge, but a stern talking-to from Coop and Layla changes his mind. He went back to the Baker House, which Jordan said was also his house now. Jordan also dropped the charges against Khalil's father for Khalil's sake.

Everyone closed All American season 7 episode 12 in high spirits, except for Cassius, who remained the odd one out.

What to expect in All American season 7 episode 13

Titled Award Tour, All American season 7 episode 13 is expected to be an explosive conclusion to the show's seventh season. The stakes are higher with the final game to decide whether Beverly or South Crenshaw gets to become the victor. Meanwhile, there are still issues outside of the football field that they have to deal with before they can affect the game.

The finale episode teases big news and even bigger choices for the favorite All American season 7 cast and characters. Here are some things audiences can expect to play out in the upcoming All American season 7 finale episode, per the synopsis:

"On the day of the Beverly vs. South Crenshaw game, KJ is shaken by news, with Cassius and Ava stepping in. Jordan pushes to return, Amina faces a big choice, Coop moves forward with Breonna, Khalil gets support, and KJ makes a bold move."

Stay tuned for more news and updates as All American season 7 nears its finale.

