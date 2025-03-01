Who played Abby Sciuto on NCIS? Everything you need to know

One of the most beloved characters of the CBS crime drama series NCIS for the longest run, Abby Sciuto, was played by Pauley Perrette. An instant fan favorite since the introduction of the series in 2003, Abby, who displayed a quirky goth style, intellectualism, and unwavering dedication to her team, made her place known.

Perrette's on-screen acting as the forensic scientist had a lasting impression on the show, and Abby became one of the most memorable characters in television history in the crime drama series.

Abby Sciuto: The iconic forensic scientist

Abby Sciuto was originally introduced in NCIS as the goth but brilliant forensic specialist who assisted the NCIS team in solving challenging cases. Her unique appearance, which involved black pigtails, heavy eyeliner, and gothic attire, made her stand out from the typical representation of scientists in crime dramas.

Apart from her appearance, Abby was also well-known for being in good spirits, having empathy, and being a fiercely loyal friend to her co-workers, particularly to Leroy Jethro Gibbs (portrayed by Mark Harmon), who treated her like his own daughter.

Abby's biggest trait was being a Caf-Pow enthusiast, an energy drink that fueled her long hours at the lab. Though there were rumors by the fans that it was modeled after real-life energy drinks like Jolt Cola, no explanation on the true origin was given.

Abby was also extremely well-versed in forensic science, chemistry, and ballistics and was an excellent addition to the NCIS team. Her sense of humor and warmth broke the otherwise somber tone of the show, and she would frequently provide comic relief by interacting with other characters.

Why Pauley Perrette quit NCIS

Pauley Perrette played Abby Sciuto for 15 years and then abruptly left the popular show NCIS in 2017; she was last seen on screen in May 2018. When she initially announced that she would be leaving, she stated that she wished to do other things, but Perrette suggested internal tensions and safety concerns.

Though she did not provide specific information, her social media updates suggested problems beneath. CBS subsequently declared that they had rectified the problem.

Her exit was written as a tearful farewell, with Abby leaving NCIS after being the target of an assassination attempt. Choosing to dedicate her life to charitable work in honor of a fallen colleague, she bid an emotional goodbye to her friends and audience.

Who is Pauley Perrette?

Pauley Perrette was born on March 27, 1969, in New Orleans, Louisiana, and had most of her early years growing up in portions of the southern United States of America, including Alabama, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Prior to becoming a Hollywood star, she pursued a degree in criminal justice at Valdosta State University and at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, though no record of her graduation has been reported. Her background in education gave her an extra edge to portray Abby Sciuto, which had to be from someone who had extensive knowledge of forensic science.

Perrette started working as an actress in the late 1990s, making the rounds on television and film. Some of her early work includes stints on Special Unit 2, Time of Your Life, Frasier, 24, and The Drew Carey Show. It was her role as Abby on NCIS that made her famous, and she became one of the most recognized faces on television.

Life after NCIS

After her departure from the show, Perrette stepped out of acting but returned to the CBS sitcom Broke in 2020. She, however, revealed that she was retiring from acting after the end of the show because of personal issues and wanting to pursue activism and philanthropy.

Since then, she has been engaged in activism and philanthropy quite heavily, dedicated to fighting for animal rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and awareness of domestic violence. Even after she departed, Abby Sciuto remains one of the most popular characters in the show's history.

For fans who still miss Abby, NCIS reruns keep her memory alive, and her influence on the show's storyline is still evident.

Catch the latest episodes of the series streaming on CBS.

