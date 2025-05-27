Who plays Estrogen in Big Mouth season 8? Everything to know about the actor behind the role

Big Mouth season 8 marks the final season of the American adult animated coming-of-age sitcom created by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. With it being the final, the comedy show went all-out, putting its adolescent characters into a wringer with new characters all too familiar as kids go through puberty and become teens.

Ad

Episode 3 of Big Mouth season 8 is all about puberty for Nick and his friends. They tease each other about the physical changes and experiences they have at this stage, like Nick's growth spurt in height and other things, and Andrew being at the peak of puberty and possibly going bald.

To understand everything about the stages of puberty, Ms. Dunn rounds up everyone for a field trip inside the teenage body, where they meet everyone involved during such a transformative stage in life, including Estrogen. Skyla I'Lece voices Estrogen, who teaches Nick and his friends about the menstrual cycle, in Big Mouth season 8.

Ad

Trending

Who is Estrogen in Big Mouth season 8?

Ad

In Big Mouth season 8 episode 3, titled Why Do We Go Through Puberty?, Nick and his classmates journey inside the body of a female adolescent. They enter the brain and meet the neurons, go into the pituitary gland, the kidneys, and the ovaries. In one of the ovaries, Estrogen, voiced by Skyla I'Lece, makes a whole production in front of the class.

The blonde, purple-faced Estrogen goes up a shell-shaped stage to introduce herself as "the hormone that makes it all happen" before belting out The Cycle of My Life. She sings about the menstrual cycle, explaining how she can be a girl's worst enemy and then become her best friend.

Ad

Jessie, who has been extra crabby and emotional throughout the field trip, relates to Estrogen's song and realizes that she's in her luteal phase and is experiencing premenstrual syndrome.

All about Skyla I'Lece, who voiced Estrogen in Big Mouth season 8

Skyla I'Lece shows off her talent in acting and singing in voicing Estrogen in Big Mouth season 8. She's been acting since she was young, starting in theater before making a name for herself in television. Per her IMDb page, her TV debut came when she landed a cameo role as a 9-year-old girl in AMC's TURN: Washington's Spies series in 2017.

Ad

Ad

Her next TV role came in the showbiz drama P-Valley on Starz, where she joined the cast in a recurring role during its first and second seasons. However, her breakout role was in Disney's adaptation of the basketball coming-of-age drama The Crossover. She starred in the LeBron James-produced series as Alexis, the childhood friend of the teen brothers at the center of the story.

Before her voice-acting stint in Big Mouth season 8, she also voiced Holly Honeywell in Apple TV+'s computer animation Be@rbrick.

Ad

She started in musical theater

In her exclusive feature for Just Jared Jr., published on April 5, 2023, Skyla I'Lece revealed that before she became a TV actress, she started acting onstage. She has been cast in several musical theater productions, including The Little Mermaid, Mary Poppins, Annie, and The Secret Garden.

She said that her role as Mary Lennox in Tim Sieb's The Secret Garden earned her a nomination as "Best Actress in a Musical" from Broadway World. She was also nominated as "Best Featured Actress in a Musical" for playing Baby June in Eric Woodall's Gypsy.

Ad

She was a former pageant queen

Skyla I'Lece also told Just Jared Jr. that she was crowned National All American Miss Princess pageant Queen when she was seven years old. She said she was a runner-up when she joined in North Carolina and then was able to compete at the national level in California, where she was crowned.

All eight seasons of Big Mouth are now streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More