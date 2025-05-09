Who plays Frank in The Last of Us? Everything to know about the actor behind the role

The Last of Us season 2 is in full swing, with the latest episode scheduled to be released on May 11, 2025. The show premiered in January 2023 and quickly became one of HBO's most acclaimed TV series. It earned praise for its wonderful performances and masterful storytelling.

Several characters appear throughout the show besides Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). One of them is Frank, who appeared in The Last of Us season 1. Murray Bartlett portrayed Frank in episode 3, titled Long, Long Time.

Everything to know about The Last of Us actor Murray Bartlett

Murray Bartlett from The Last of Us (Image via Getty)

Born in Sydney, Murray Bartlett moved to Perth when he was four and later pursued an acting career in Australia. One of his first roles was as con man Luke Foster in the soap opera Neighbours. He also appeared in other Australian projects such as The Flying Doctors, Home and Away, A Country Practice, and McLeod’s Daughters.

After moving to the US, his breakthrough came with a guest role in Sex and the City, where he portrayed Oliver Spencer, a gay Australian shoe importer.

In an interview with GQ, published on December 7, 2022, Bartlett noted that while he was steadily working, he did not land any significant work. Still, he remained hopeful.

"I’ve been pretty fortunate with the opportunities, professional and personal, that I’ve had. So I’ve always had that perspective as a baseline," Bartlett said.

In the same interview, he recounted how he was left with a lisp after his older brother accidentally hit him in the mouth while trying to kill a spider when they were young. The actor began visiting a speech pathologist, and those visits inspired him to get into speech, and ultimately, acting.

Murray Bartlett is openly gay and has portrayed several LGBTQ+ characters over the years. One of his most acclaimed roles was as Armond, the luxury resort manager and recovering drug addict, in The White Lotus. His performance won him the Primetime Emmy, AACTA Awards, and Critics' Choice Television Awards for Best Supporting Actor.

What happened to Murray Bartlett's Frank in The Last of Us?

Bill and Frank in The Last of Us (Image via Max)

As mentioned earlier, Murray Bartlett's character, Frank, appeared in The Last of Us episode 3. In flashbacks, Frank, a solo traveler trying to get back to Boston, stumbles upon Bill’s (Nick Offerman) booby-trapped property in Lincoln. Bill takes pity and decides to take him in. The unexpected connection between them soon turns into a full-fledged relationship.

Frank is more optimistic and sociable than Bill and helps him open up. A decade later, viewers learn that Frank's mobility has become limited due to a degenerative disease, and Bill has taken up the role of his caretaker. Aiming to leave the world on his own terms, Frank asks Bill to help him die.

Although initially hesitant, Bill agrees. The two marry in the living room. After dinner, Bill put a lethal dose of sleeping pills in Frank's wine. He then reveals that he has also spiked his own drink, as he has no desire to live without Frank. The couple retires to their room and passes away in their sleep.

The Last of Us is available to stream on Max.

