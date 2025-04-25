Who plays Maddie in You season 5? Meet the actress behind the role

Among the new characters introduced in You season 5, released on Netflix on April 24, 2025, are those of Maddie Lockwood and Reagan Lockwood-Jacobs. Both characters are twin half-sisters of Kate, who is Joe's wife and is portrayed by actress Anna Camp.

Camp has been a part of several successful TV shows and movies over the years. Famously known for her role in the Pitch Perfect movies, Camp was also a part of the TV series True Blood, The Office, Glee, Mad Men, The Good Wife, and Hysteria!

Besides acting, You season 5 star Anna Camp has also tried her hand at singing, lending her voice to the soundtrack of all the Pitch Perfect movies.

About Anna Camp, the actress who plays Maddie Lockwood in You season 5

Anna Camp was born on September 27, 1982, in Aiken, South Carolina, to parents Dee and Thomas Camp. Anna has been active in the industry since 2007 and has been a part of several shows and films since then.

Some of the initial films that she acted in are And Then Came Love and Pretty Bird, released in 2007 and 2008, respectively. In 2007, she also appeared in the television show Reinventing the Wheelers.

In 2009, Camp landed a starring role in the drama television series True Blood. She reprised the role again in 2013 and 2014.

In 2012, Anna Camp marked her breakthrough role in Pitch Perfect, which earned significant acclaim. She returned for the sequels in 2015 and 2017.

Between 2009 and 2017, Camp made several appearances in popular TV shows. This included The Office, Glee, The Good Wife, House of Lies, and The Mindy Project. She also appeared in shows like How I Met Your Mother, Key & Peele, and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. In 2024, she took on a key role in Peacock's comedy horror thriller show, Hysteria!.

Her role as twin sisters Maddie and Reagan on You season 5 marks her most recent appearance on TV. She is also set to reunite with her Pitch Perfect cast member, Rebel Wilson, for Bride Hard. The film is an action comedy scheduled for release on June 20, 2025.

What is You season 5 about?

Following the pattern established in previous seasons of You, this season once again centers on Joe Goldberg's obsessive attachment to a specific individual, leading him to commit heinous crimes for their love. Without revealing significant plot details, Netflix's Tudum provided a brief synopsis for You Season 5 in their April 24, 2025, article. It reads:

"The new season picks up three years after Joe and Kate (Charlotte Ritchie, she/her) left London for New York City. Kate is now CEO of the Lockwood Corporation, Joe is her loyal husband who has been dubbed Prince Charming by the adoring public, and they’re both following through on their pact to help each other do good."

It also highlights:

"But as the teaser hints, and longtime followers of the misadventures of Joe Goldberg can guess, reconciling who Joe has been with who he wants to be is an ongoing project."

All episodes of You season 5 are currently streaming on Netflix.

