Who plays Megan Rogers in Fear Street: Prom Queen? Meet the actress behind the role

The slasher film Fear Street: Prom Queen was released on May 23, 2025, exclusively on Netflix in the US. The film was directed by Matt Palmer, who also co-wrote the script with Donald McLeary. It is based on the 1992 novel titled The Prom Queen from the Fear Street book series.

Ad

The logline for the film, as per Netflix, reads:

"In this next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise, prom season at Shadyside High is underway. When a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night."

In Fear Street: Prom Queen, the role of Megan Rogers is portrayed by the American actress Suzanna Son. She is known for the role of Strawberry in the black comedy-drama movie Red Rocket. Suzanna is also a musician and model.

Ad

Trending

A legendary series will air on TNT! More details HERE.

In Fear Street: Prom Queen, Suzanna stars alongside India Fowler, Fina Strazza, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Chris Klein, and Katherine Waterston. According to IMDb, Fear Street: Prom Queen has received mixed reviews with a rating of 5.2/10 based on over 5,600 user reviews so far.

Suzanna Son's career before the slasher film Fear Street: Prom Queen

Ad

The American actress Suzanna Son gained prominent attention after her role in Red Rocket. She was nominated for a Gotham Award for Best Breakthrough Performance and also for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the movie.

After the director of Red Rocket, Sean Baker, was made aware of her musical talents, he specifically wrote a scene for her, which was included in the movie. In the scene, Suzanna covers a slow ballad version of the NSYNC song Bye Bye Bye.

Ad

Suzanna releases her musical work mostly through her YouTube channel. She also landed a role in the drama series The Idol, opposite The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp. Suzanna also performed live at The Weeknd's After Hours Tour in Stockholm, Sweden.

In February 2025, she was cast as a series regular in Ryan Murphy's third installment of the biographical crime anthology series Monster. She is set to feature alongside Charlie Hunnam, who portrays the role of Ed Gein, also known as the Butcher of Plainfield.

Ad

Suzanna has also appeared in music videos for Childish Gambino's Lithonia and Alison Ponthier's Skin. Apart from appearing in Fear Street: Prom Queen, the actress also has an uncredited appearance in Sean Baker's Anora. As per amomama.com, a media website, Suzanna Son married her talent manager, Ana Bedayo, in April 2023.

Who is Megan Rogers? A glance at the character's role in the slasher film

Ad

In the slasher film Fear Street: Prom Queen, Suzanna Son portrays the role of Megan Rogers, the protagonist Lori Granger's best friend. Although Lori is treated like an outcast by the school due to the rumor about her mother murdering her father, Megan still sticks by her as her close friend.

Unfortunately, on the prom night, a rift is created between Lori and Megan due to a prank pulled by the latter. She staged a prank using a moulded copy of Tiffany's head to freak her friend out, which Lori did not appreciate. Megan is also the first one to come up with a suspect behind the disappearance of prom candidates, as she believes it is a part of the ongoing serial killings.

Ad

She suspects Devlin, an extremely religious person who resides in Breckenridge, but her theory is, however, rejected by Lori. Megan also tries investigating the killings on her own as she heads to the basement of the school on her own, where the bodies of Debbie, Jude, and the janitor were found. Elsewhere in the school, Lori is chased by the killer, who also ends up in the basement with Megan.

The duo manages to escape through a window and rush to the prom to warn everyone. After a brief encounter, it was eventually revealed that the serial killer was Tiffany's father, Dan Falconer. After the whole ordeal, Megan is taken to the hospital before more unexpected twists unfold towards the end of the film.

Ad

The slasher film Fear Street: Prom Queen is exclusively has a runtime of 1 hour and 31 minutes. As per filmratings.com, the film has been rated R by the Motion Picture Association of America for strong bloody violence and gore, teen drug use, language, and some s*xual references.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on Fear Street: Prom Queen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More