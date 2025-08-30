Who plays the role of Langston Fleury in Peacemaker season 2? Character explored

Developed by James Gunn, DC Studios' Peacemaker season 2 premiered on August 21, 2025. The events of the show follow the 2025 film Superman, also developed by Gunn. Joining John Cena, Danielle Brooks, and Freddie Stroma in the latest installment, Tim Meadows takes on the role of Langston Fleury.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Peacemaker season 2.

Season 2 continues Christopher Smith's story after his previous missions and ongoing issues within A.R.G.U.S. Following recent traumatic experiences, he struggles with his sense of purpose and identity while still working alongside his former team, including Harcourt, Adebayo, Economos, and Vigilante. This season introduces new challenges with the arrival of offbeat A.R.G.U.S. agent Langston Fleury, whose presence disrupts the team's dynamic and sparks new tensions.

Who is Langston Fleury in Peacemaker season 2?

Langston Fleury is a significant new addition to Peacemaker season 2. Played by Tim Meadows, Fleury is a quirky and brash A.R.G.U.S. operative tasked with overseeing John Economos and keeping Peacemaker's crew under strict observation. Although he enters the show early in the season, Fleury quickly establishes himself as a force not to be underestimated, with his confrontational presence instantly shifting the group dynamic.

A veteran field agent, Fleury shows up with a rude, politically incorrect attitude and a habit of referring to fellow agents by outrageous nicknames. Despite his experience, he is continually challenged by the comedic handicap known as 'bird blindness,' defined as the inability to distinguish one bird from another.

This element introduces a comedic dynamic, especially when field exercises involve Eagly, Peacemaker's eagle. Although this shortcoming creates friction time after time, his unique approach and overall competence keep the team and viewers engaged. Throughout the season, his abrasive manner and inappropriate humor equally clash with and complement the evolution of Peacemaker's character.

Fleury's presence introduces mayhem and comedy into the narrative, influencing team dynamics and coloring themes of growth and acceptance. His on-again, off-again connection with the team is a main subplot, particularly as his behaviors push both loyalty and patience at A.R.G.U.S.

More about Peacemaker season 2

Peacemaker season 2 continues the story of Christopher Smith, also known as Peacemaker, following the events of Superman (2025). The season finds him at a personal and professional low. The central plot revolves around Peacemaker finding a portal to another world using a device known as the Quantum Unfolding Chamber (QUC).

Early in the season, Peacemaker encounters a different version of himself from another universe. A fight ensues, ending with Peacemaker accidentally killing his doppelganger. He keeps the body a secret with the assistance of his friend Vigilante, developing a complicated situation. He also retains the phone of his variant, becoming more entangled in the other universe.

Meanwhile, Rick Flag Sr., the father of Peacemaker's old teammate, embarks on a personal mission for vengeance, exploring the death of his son and putting Peacemaker under surveillance. At the same time, recurring characters such as Harcourt, Adebayo, Economos, and Vigilante face their own turmoil and estrangement. The A.R.G.U.S. crew is divided, exemplified by the arrival of Fleury and the heroic sacrifice of Eagly against A.R.G.U.S.

Peacemaker season 2 is available to stream on Hulu

