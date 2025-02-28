Who plays Violet on Chicago Fire? Everything you need to know

Violet Mikami, is played by Hanako Greensmith in the Chicago Fire. Violet's character is a paramedic, who is introduced in season 8 in 2019. The show itself debuted on October 12, 2012, and has been broadcast for 13 seasons.

Ad

Wolf Entertainment is the producer of the Chicago Fire, it was conceived by Michael Brandt and Derek Haas. It airs on NBC and can be viewed on Peacock TV. Chicago Fire is the first series of the Chicago Franchise, which has four series based on the lives of emergency personnel.

Greensmith's character Violet, who has been in the show for six seasons, has gone through a transformation from starting as a recurring role to being a fixed character in the show. Here is everything you know about her role in the Chicago Fire.

Ad

Trending

Violet's career trajectory in the Chicago Fire

Violet was introduced in episode 10, Hold Our Ground, of season 8. The storyline that led to her addition to the show was where Firehouse 51 was forced to share the district they manage with Firehouse 20, where Violet worked initially.

The teams from these distinct firehouses are in friction with each other, and so is Violet with one of the team members, Blake Gallo, from Firehouse 51. They both knew each other from training days, and while working together they constantly engaged in sarcastic comments about each other.

Ad

Ad

In season 9, Greensmith's character Violet returned to show as a temporary fill-in for paramedic Gianna Mackey in Firehouse 51. She was invited by Chief Wallace Boden, who was previously impressed with her confidence during their trial with Firehouse 20. She worked with the team in handling a case with a chemical explosion, an overdosed teen, and a burn victim.

During her trials at the new place, she slowly builds camaraderie with her team members. She and Sylvie Brett handle a patient who faints due to exposure to the chemical. During treatment, they both encounter the effects of chemicals, but she and Brett show remarkable resilience and understanding as they overcome the situation.

Ad

At the end of this season, she becomes a permanent paramedic member of Firehouse 51.

Exploring Violet's relationships with members in the show

Greensmith's character Violet forms some beautiful relationships with team members at Firehouse 51. She engages in playful rivalry with Blake Gallo, which develops into a romantic relationship.

Ad

In season 10, she is depicted as dating Chief Evan Hawkins in private. Their relationship is romantic but strained due to differences in their roles at Firehouse 51. However, their romance is short-lived, as Hawkins dies in an incident involving a major fire at the theater.

In the latest seasons of the Chicago Fire, as Violet's character progresses, she is shown to have a strong friendship with Sylvie Brett, which is a result of them solving multiple cases together. Violet also has an admirer in the form of Sam Carver, a firefighter who has a recurring appearance in the show. However, they don't share any romantic relationship.

Violet's character arc in Chicago Fire goes through various ups and downs, helping her become an important cast member of the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback