Who is Zoey Silver in Chicago PD? Everything you need to know

Chicago PD is a police drama in the One Chicago franchise that examines the lives of the officers and detectives of the Chicago Police Department’s 21st District. It features uniformed patrol officers and the elite Intelligence Unit investigating crimes in the city.

Zoey Silver is a recurring character played by Aimee Laurence. She was brought on as Nicole Silver's daughter as well as the niece of Officer Kim Burgess.

In season 1, in a crossover with Chicago Fire, Zoey was injured in a blast at Chicago Medical Center, which demanded a critical transplant of her liver. The incident profoundly affected Burgess, making officers' personal risks evident.

Zoey Silver's role in Chicago PD

Zoey Silver, portrayed by Aimee Laurence, first appeared in Chicago PD during season 1, episode 12, 8:30 PM, aired on April 30, 2014. Zoey makes her series entrance at a critical moment. The episode has a crossover with Chicago Fire, in which a charity run at Chicago Medical Center is bombed, critically injuring Zoey.

She suffers from severe damage to her liver that compels her to undergo a transplant urgently. She is fortunate that another compatible donor is available for the blast victim, which makes her transplant a success. It was a traumatizing experience for her aunt, Kim Burgess, showing the reality of the personal stakes for the officers.

Zoey returns in season 4, episode 18, Little Bit of Light, which premiered on March 29, 2017. In that episode, she inadvertently informs Burgess that she is moving with her mother, Nicole, to Chicago because her parents are divorcing.

In Chicago PD season 4, episode 19, Last Minute Resistance, Zoey calls in Burgess when her mother fails to turn up at home from a night out. The Intelligence Unit investigated thoroughly as a result, following a report that Nicole had been drugged and assaulted. The experience brings the family closer as Kim takes leave from work to be with her sister and her niece as they recover.

Aimee Laurence's early life and career

Aimee Laurence, born on February 5, 2005, in New York City, is a TV as well as a film actress. She is an older sibling to actresses Jeté Laurence as well as Oona Laurence.

In 2011, Laurence began her acting career by appearing as a kid ghost in Celebrity Ghost Stories and gained fame for her role as Summer in the Hulu series The Path, where she featured in thirty episodes from 2016 to 2018. Other than this, she played Young Pippa in The Goldfinch in 2019.

In addition to her on-screen roles, she has performed on stage as Jacey in Bohemian Valentine at the 2014 Fringe Festival. She guest-starred in some episodes of The Leftovers in 2014 and appeared in Chicago PD from 2014 to 2017.

New episodes of Chicago PD air every Wednesday on NBC at 10 pm Eastern Time and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

