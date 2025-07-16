Who was Ray DeJon? Brooklyn Comedy Club star passes away at 63

Comedian Ray DeJon passed away on Monday, July 14, 2025, at the age of 63, just days before he was scheduled to perform at the Brooklyn Comedy Club. He even shared a post about his upcoming performance, saying that July 15 is his birthday, but he will celebrate it the next day at the club.

DeJon confirmed that the upcoming show would be a roast and that many other personalities, such as Kenny Wu, Kenny Williams, Kay Smith, Stephanie K, and others, would join him on stage.

DeJon was best known for founding the Brooklyn-based Laffaholics Comedy Club, which mostly showcased Black comedians, according to The Sun. He also conducted interviews with music personalities such as Alicia Keys.

Video Music Box founder Ralph McDaniels was the first to confirm DeJon’s passing. Ralph shared an Instagram post a day after Ray’s death, including a photo of DeJon with Mos Def’s single UMI Says playing in the background. The caption reads:

“I am sad to announce the passing of our Video Music Box family @raydejon. My condolences to his entire family. Ray DeJon will be missed.”

Many others shared their grief on social media, reminiscing about Ray’s work and expressing that no one can truly replace him. Stand-up comedian Jon Laster paid tribute on Facebook with a video, recalling a time when DeJon approached him to perform at a bar show.

Jon mentioned that he was paid $35 for each performance, which he received on a weekly basis. Laster credited Ray for his successful career and added:

“He came to hang with me at the Cellar a year ago to get the band back together which I was unable to do because of my schedule but the love, laughter and gratitude for all we’d been through with him starting out as a comedy promoter and me as a comic was all intact. He was the best promoter to ever do it in NYC and I’m honored to have had a front row seat and sad to hear of his passing.”

Another comedian, Joanna Briley, wrote on Facebook that she had been a fan of Ray DeJon since 1987, adding that he was one of those who managed to put New York City in the spotlight.

Ray DeJon was active as a comedian for a long time: Career and other details explored

The Sun reported that Ray DeJon’s journey in the world of comedy started almost 25 years ago, during which he performed in various venues, entertaining thousands of people. Throughout this time, he also faced health challenges like a stroke and paralysis, and at one point, he was also dealing with addiction.

Ray DeJon became a well-known figure after founding the Brooklyn Comedy Club. In 2023, he told Industry Rules magazine in an interview that he has seven brothers and sisters, and he was drawn to Video Music Box during his childhood.

“I would say to myself that I want to be the host of that show and promised myself I would do it. I eventually did. I also liked to make people laugh. I always had a great sense of humor. I was a BIG Hip Hop fan. I loved what it brought to my community,” he said.

Ray also shared his excitement about opening a comedy club in Brooklyn, saying that people can expect top-notch customer service, laughter, and more. DeJon also described what comedy means to him and said:

“I have learned that the technical parts of comedy are delivery, content and connection which are key components that are very important to the audience. I think also connecting other people together by finding a midpoint between all cultures creates a community of laughter within all people.”

Ray DeJon’s cause of death has not been officially confirmed, and detailed information about his survivors is currently unavailable.

