Who was Skip Junis and what happened to him? All about the alleged witness from the O.J. Simpson case 

Skip Junis was reportedly one of the few people to speak out about the O.J. Simpson case, where Simpson, a former Buffalo Bills player, was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman, on June 12, 1994. The eight-month trial attracted global attention and ended with Simpson being acquitted of all charges.

The latest Netflix documentary series American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson revisits one of the most popular 'criminal cases' of all time. Here's how the platform describes the series:

"Heisman Trophy Winner. Hall of Famer. Celebrity. Killer? This documentary series dives into the murder case that became the trial of the century."

Skip Junis claimed to have seen O.J. Simpson on the night of the murders

Skip Junis was one of the many people who got involved in the infamous O.J. Simpson case. He claimed to have seen the convict on the night of the murders at the airport. He also described his behavior as suspicious.

In the latest Netflix documentary series that chronicles the events during the case, Junis appears in the episodes to recount his experience and provide the details of what exactly he witnessed that evening.

In a video shared by Netflix Junis claimed,

"He did something that stood out. He had Louis Vouitton luggage, but he was holding this cheap canvas bag. I watched him interact with skycap and the limo driver."

He continued:

"He did not want them to touch that bag. And I saw him go immediately to the trash can. And he unzipped the bag. And then he would pull something out of the bag and put it immediately in the trash can. It looked like there was something long that maybe was wrapped in a cloth."

Junis' claims match with that of the limousine driver, Allan Park, who transported O.J. Simpson to the airport that night.

Skip Junis was never called to testify in the O.J. Simpson case

Despite the importance of what he witnessed and its alignment with Allan Park's statement, Junis was never called as a witness to testify during the trial. The documentary series that was released on January 29, 2025, revisits the case with new interviews such as Skip Junis'.

The O.J. Simpson case is often regarded as the trial of the century because of its international coverage which was viewed by millions of people globally. Simpson, after being charged, refused to turn himself in and became the subject of a police pursuit, which was broadcast live on television. Simpson was eventually acquitted of all charges due to a lack of evidence.

Skip Junis currently resides in Bremerton, Washington

Skip Junis is now retired and currently resides in Bremerton, Washington, where he leads a quiet life with his family. He was a UCLA graduate in design, advertising, and marketing, and worked for many notable companies including People Magazine, US Magazine, Telepictures, and Lorimar. He even served as the West Coast Advertising Director for a time.

It is believed that his testimony could have made a significant impact in the outcome of the case. His account of what he witnessed that night has been featured in many documentaries before.

