Who is Steve Burns? Blue’s Clues star reveals meagre earnings on the early seasons of the show, claims waiters made more money than him

Steve Burns, the original host of Blue’s Clues, recently discussed his early financial struggles during the show’s initial seasons on Rainn Wilson's podcast on YouTube. The actor claimed that waiters earned more than he did while filming the Nickelodeon series, calling it a “side hustle” compared to his voiceover work.

On the May 1 episode of the Soul Boom podcast, Steve Burns revealed:

“Every waiter I ever knew made more money than I did for the first many seasons of that show.”

He explained that Blue’s Clues was not his primary income during the 1990s, stating:

"Blue’s Clues was my side hustle forever. My real gig was, I was a voiceover guy. I fell into that early, so I was doing kind of voiceover stuff for commercials, which kind of sustained me.”

Burns, now 51, initially moved to New York City, aspiring to be an “unknown actor” in Off-Broadway productions but pivoted to commercial voiceovers, which he found “grim.” Steve Burns landed the Blue’s Clues role accidentally in the mid-1990s after misinterpreting an audition notice.

He thought it was a "voice thing." Upon realizing it was an on-camera role, he improvised by standing close to the camera, creating the show’s signature intimacy. He went on to host the series for six years. It also helped him earn a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2001 before stepping away in the early 2000s.

After leaving the show, Steve Burns faced persistent death hoaxes and retreated from public life due to clinical depression. He described a decade-long period of isolation, during which he gained almost 50 pounds and felt completely unrecognizable.

His family members even believed false claims that he had died. Burns attributed his recovery to therapy and later returned to Blue’s Clues & You! as a writer and guest host.

From voiceovers to mental health: Steve Burns’ post-Blue’s Clues journey

Steve Burns’ career shifted after Blue’s Clues to voiceover work for brands like Snickers and KFC. However, his absence from the spotlight fueled internet rumors of his death, which he called “an inconvenient truth.”

“When it persists for 10 years, it feels like a cultural preference... you start to feel like you’re supposed to be [dead]. Being an urban legend in that way is a thing that I think is difficult for anyone in the world to understand you. You know, it messed me up,” he said on the podcast.

The actor clarified that his departure stemmed from mental health struggles, not the hoaxes.

“I was in the throes of depression after I left the show,” he explained, describing years of isolation spent drinking "wine every night alone" and eating "Pad Thai."

Therapy eventually helped him rebuild his life, leading to his return to Nickelodeon’s Blue’s Clues & You! in 2019. Steve Burns’ podcast appearance highlighted the challenges of early fame and industry pay disparities. Despite Blue’s Clues’ success, he emphasized that financial stability came later.

His story underscores the pressures faced by children’s TV hosts, whose cultural impact often outweighs initial earnings. Now active in the Blue’s Clues revival, Burns collaborates with new host Josh Dela Cruz while advocating for mental health awareness. His candid reflections on the podcast offer a rare glimpse into the realities of life after child stardom, balancing nostalgia with personal growth.

