Who is Wink Martindale? Everything to know about the iconic TV host and game show legend

Wink Martindale, game show host and broadcasting personality, passed away at age 91 on Tuesday, April 15, 2025. He was reportedly at the Eisenhower Health in Rancho Mirage, California, when he passed. The news was shared by Brian Mayes, his publicist, to NPR. The genial TV host's passing came after a year of battling lymphoma.

Ad

Conrad "Wink" Martindale is a television personality. He is best known for hosting game shows like Gambit and Tic-Tac-Dough. He also famously hosted Teenage Dance Party in 1956 when Elvis Presley made an appearance. In the press release announcing his passing, Martindale was called "the last living witness to 'Presleymania.'

Besides being a game show host, Martindale also ventured into acting in TV shows and movies, singing, writing, and launching his own game show.

Ad

Trending

Enjoy Apple TV+'s thought provoking new show HERE

Wink Martindale was "a true legend of television game shows"

Ad

As Hollywood mourns Wink Martindale's death, the Game Show Network posted a tribute on social media, per CBS, remembering the game show personality as "a true legend" in TV game shows. The network shared on Instagram early on April 16, 2025:

"The entire Game Show Network mourns the loss of Wink Martindale, the host of the original 'Tic-Tac-Dough" and a true legend of television game shows. His charm and presence lit up the screen for generations of viewers and he will never be forgotten."

Ad

While Martindale rose to prominence on TV in the '80s and '90s as a host for several syndicated game shows, he first started his hosting career in 1964 on NBC's What's This Song? and Words of Music. Besides Tic-Tac-Dough, arguably his biggest success, he was also the host for Debt, High Rollers, Gambit, Trivial Pursuit, and many more.

He also made appearances in several TV programs later in his career. He can be seen in The Bold and the Beautiful, The Chase, and Most Outrageous Game Show Moments, per the recent press release announcing his death.

Ad

Wink Martindale added the titles of actor, writer, producer, and recording artist to his resume

Expand Tweet

Ad

Besides the title of game show host, Wink Martindale extended his repertoire into acting, writing, and producing various projects on TV. He has over a dozen acting credits on his IMDb page, starting with his debut in a 1955 episode of the sci-fi children's TV series Mars Patrol. He also appeared as himself in the 1958 film Let's Rock and voiced Sphinx Martindale in Hercules.

His last acting credit was playing Pastor Simon Matthews for 15 episodes of the Pureflix drama series Hilton Head Island between 2017 and 2018. Wink Martindale also wrote and executively produced his own family game show, Headline Chasers, which ran for 139 episodes from 1985 to 1986. He also appeared in the movies Gridlock and Safety Patrol.

Ad

Outside of the small and the big screens, Martindale also found success as a singer. He recorded the spoken-word song Deck of Cards in 1959. The track gained success at the time, selling over a million copies, according to People, and reaching the No.7 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The TV host was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2006. He was also honored with a Beale Street Note on the Beale Street Walk of Fame in Memphis, Tennessee, in 2024.

Ad

Wink Martindale is survived by his wife, Sandra. They have been married for 49 years. He is also survived by his sister, Geraldine, and his three daughters, Lisa, Lyn, and Laura.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kinette Sumadia Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.



Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.



Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages. Know More