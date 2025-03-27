Who is Storm Steenson? Meet the actor who plays Teresa Daniels in Reacher season 3

Reacher season 3, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video on February 20, 2025, introduced a new character. This character is Teresa Daniels, who is an informant working for Susan Duffy. She is portrayed by Canadian actress Storm Steenson, who was born Chelsey Storm Steenson.

According to IMDb, Steenson hails from Toronto, Ontario. According to the same source, she pursued an Arts program at her high school, Eastwood Collegiate, and majored in drama and violin. After completing her course Steenson furthered her studies by pursuing an ACV (Acting for Camera and Voice) diploma course at Seneca College.

Since 2016, Storm Steenson has been quite active in the industry, featuring in projects such as Paranormal Witness (2016), Homicide: Hours to Kill (2019), and Follow Your Shadow (2021). Some of her latest works include The Boys (2022), and Reacher season 3 (2025).

All to know about Storm Steenson who plays Teresa Daniels in Reacher season 3

As previously mentioned, Teresa Daniels's character in Reacher season 3 is portrayed by actress Storm Steenson. Furthermore, Steenson is also a multifaceted individual who likes to explore. Her official website emphasizes this point and highlights that Steenson is a trained Irish dancer.

Steenson is also trained in salsa and is currently in training for heels and jazz-funk. The website further adds that she is learning to play musical instruments such as ukulele, piano, and kalimba. She is also taking acting lessons from coaches Jasmin Geljo and Conrad Coates, as per her actors access account.

Steenson was also employed as a scenic painter in IATSE 873, as per the page. It says that being a part of something like this has opened doors for Steenson as it has provided her with a chance to be on both sides of the camera.

The website further says that Steenson enjoys traveling. It also says that her capacity to travel through countries and interact with people has helped with her personal growth.

Some of Teresa Daniels's acting roles and their nature according to her resume on Actors Access

The actress's acting credits include:

Movies

Hyena- Lead

A Thousand Cuts- Lead

Cup of Cheer- Lead

The Four People Who Call You at the End of the World- Lead

Good Samaritan - Lead

Beyond the Chamber of Terror- Principal

Shows

Reacher season 3- Recurring

Sunshine City season 2- Series regular

Womb Envy season 1- Series regular

Sunshine City season 1- Series regular

Absent Minded season 1- Principal

Emerge season 1- Principal

The Boys season 3- Actor

An Unexpected Killer season 2- Principal

Homicide: Hours to Kill season 2- Principal

Follow Your Shadow- Principal

Us Weekly's Famous Feuds season 1- Actor

Forbidden: Dying for Love season 2- Lead

Paranormal Witness season 5- Principal

How many episodes are left until Reacher season 3's completion?

The eighth and final episode of Reacher season 3 was made available on Amazon Prime Video on March 27, 2025, concluding the season. For those who did not know, the series was renewed for season 4 in October 2024, before season 3 was released.

At the time of its renewal, Vernon Sanders, television head at Amazon MGM Studios, stated:

"Reacher has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season."

He also added:

"We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team behind the series including Nick Santora, Alan Ritchson, Lee Child, Skydance, and CBS Studios."

Since the announcement, there has been no official confirmation regarding season 4's release date.

All episodes of Reacher season 3 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

