Who are Toochi Kash and John Hill? All about Ash Armand’s friends from Sin City Gigolo

Former reality TV star Ash Armand, who appeared in Showtime's Gigolos, was embroiled in the murder of Herleen Dulai in 2020. Armand, whose real name is Akshaya Kubiak, was eventually convicted of killing Herleen Dulai in 2021.

The case, which has been extensively covered in the latest Paramount+ docuseries, Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas, released on March 4, 2025, features exclusive interviews of Toochi Kash and John Hill, who were his friends prior to the crime.

Toochi Kash, formerly Kubiak's girlfriend, is now married to John Hill. They are avid travellers and run their separate Only Fans pages. In the docuseries, which includes the perspectives of those close to the case, Kash and Hill offer their opinions on Kubiak and his crimes.

Toochi Kash and John Hill share a full life together

Although not directly linked to Akshaya Kubiak's crimes, Toochi Kash and John Hill appear on Paramount+ ‘s Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas and provide their insight into Kubiak’s actions and his past. Toochi, who was Akshaya Kubiak’s ex-girlfriend, and her husband John Hill, were close to him before he was convicted of murder and yet they both believed that he killed Herleen Dulai.

Toochi Kash, also known as Italia Kash, is a model and real estate investor from Chino, California. After graduating from the University of Phoenix, she moved to Las Vegas and built a successful career, owning multiple luxury properties, as per Cinemaholic. She has also worked in the adult entertainment industry with her husband, John Hill.

John Hill, a Martinez, California native, moved to Las Vegas to work as an Entertainer at Men of Vegas and Kings of Hustler before becoming a full-time model. As per The Cinemaholic, Toochi Kash and John Hill currently run their individual Only Fans accounts and often make content together.

Kash and Hill were engaged for a significant amount of time before they got married, which was known from her “Married” Facebook status. However, the details of their wedding are not in public records. As per The Cinemaholic, John has an 8-year-old son, Paxton, with his ex-girlfriend Alyssa Milton. Alyssa and John continue to co-parent their son, and her current partner, and Toochi Kash, also contribute to Paxton’s upbringing.

Toochi and John are also globetrotters and often post about their trips around the world, as well as snaps of their adventures together on social media. Aside from that, Toochi Kash runs a travel account where she claims to have visited over 80 countries, according to The Cinemaholic. The couple often showcase their love for each other through public Instagram posts, and continue to build their lives together.

Herleen Dulai was beaten and strangled by Akshaya Kubiak

According to Refinery29, on the morning of July 16, 2020, Akshaya Kubiak placed a disgruntled call to 911 from his condo in Las Vegas, claiming that an unresponsive woman was lying next to him. He further said that they had taken mushrooms together, which had altered his sense of reality, leaving him with fragmented memory of the previous night.

As per Akshaya Kubiak’s 911 call, the woman next to him, 29-year-old Harleen Dulai, had attacked him, and in that moment he claimed to have "temporarily lost [his] mind, and hit her back." According to court documents, when police arrived at his condo, they witnessed Kubiak trying to perform CPR on Dulai, but she was already dead by then.

As per Refinery29, Kubiak almost immediately confessed to killing Herleen Dulai and was arrested by the police.

As per Refinery29, upon further investigation, detectives found bloodstains all around the condo, including the washing machine, and the bathroom. Additionally, two knives were also found on the bed. Detectives further noted that Akshaya Kubiak had attempted to clean up before they arrived. Upon Kubiak’s physical examination, only a small cut on his finger was found and there was blood in his ear, raising suspicions about his claim that Dulai had attacked him.

Soon forensic reports revealed the extremity of Dulai’s wounds. She had been brutally beaten up; her face was crushed, leaving her gums ripped and her teeth broken, some pieces of which were found in her stomach. Almost her entire body had severely hemorrhaged, and she had a broken rib and neck.

As reported by Refinery29, traces of MDMA, alcohol and caffeine were also found in her body. Forensic pathologists ultimately ruled the cause of her death to be blunt force trauma and strangulation.

Akshaya Kubiak was eventually convicted of voluntary manslaughter and mayhem in September 2021 and was sentenced to 8 to 20 years in prison. However, throughout his trial, he maintained that he had no memory of inflicting harm on Dulai and that it wasn’t intentional.

To know more about Akshaya Kubiak's crimes, catch Sin City Gigolo: A Murder in Las Vegas on Paramount+.

