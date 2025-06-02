Who did Valerie Mahaffey play in Young Sheldon? Character explored in wake of actress's death at 71

Valerie Mahaffey passed away on May 30, 2025, at the age of 71. Her publicist, Jillian Roscoe, confirmed the news to People magazine. Additionally, her husband, Joseph Kell, told Variety that she was battling cancer, which ultimately led to her death.

Mahaffey had an extensive career in film and television. She portrayed Victoria MacElroy for around three years on Young Sheldon, a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Valerie Mahaffey graduated from Austin High School and the University of Texas. Her career started on stage, where she performed in popular Broadway projects like Play Memory. Her film credits include My First Wedding, A Previous Engagement, Jack and Jill, and If I Were You.

One of her more recognized roles was in the black comedy-drama French Exit, where she appeared as Madame Reynard. In a 2021 interview with Filmspeak, Valerie said that she had been an individual who says what she means, and this also helped her to easily connect with her character alongside director Azazel Jacobs.

She said:

“When people say, ‘Oh, she’s so funny!’ I’m like…well, I suppose? But I suddenly didn’t approach things that way. I really wanted to never deliver something, you know? I wanted it to be really true.”

Valerie Mahaffey also had the opportunity to play important roles in shows such as The Powers That Be, Desperate Housewives, Devious Maids, Grey’s Anatomy, and more.

Valerie Mahaffey in Young Sheldon: Character and other details explained

The Sumatra, Indonesia native built a large fan base throughout her career through many roles she played on screen. As mentioned, one of them was Victoria MacElroy, featured in Young Sheldon.

In the series, Valerie Mahaffey’s character was employed at Medford High School as an English teacher. Both Georgie and Sheldon were students in her class. In one scene, Sheldon approached her while she was having lunch. Victoria told Sheldon to leave after Sheldon said that she wouldn’t live long due to the cheeseburger she was eating.

Victoria often encouraged her students to contribute to her food drive. On one particular occasion, MacElroy assigned a book to read, following which Sheldon questioned her if she had read the same book.

During the school elections, Sheldon spoke to Victoria about running for President. MacElroy told him he was unlikely to win against Nell Cavanaugh, who was already popular among the student body, while Sheldon did not have a similar reputation.

Later, Sheldon surprised MacElroy by expressing a preference to spend more money on science instead of football. In another class, Sheldon asked MacElroy if she had read The Lord of the Rings. Victoria confirmed she had, and Georgie followed up by asking if she could imagine living with him.

Victoria also refused to become Sheldon’s neighbor when the latter told her to purchase the property near his house. MacElroy replied at the time that she would prefer to get injured instead of living near Sheldon.

Apart from Young Sheldon, Valerie Mahaffey played Ashley Bennett in the NBC series The Doctors. She also appeared in other shows such as Fresno, Northern Exposure, Judging Amy, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Hannah Montana, The Man in the High Castle, and more.

