Who is Victor Alli? All about Bridgerton season 3's Lord John Stirling

The much-awaited Bridgerton season 3 has made its debut today and among a few interesting faces, fans of the show saw British actor Victor Alli cast in the role of the charismatic John Stirling in this new season of the Netflix period drama.

Alli is an upcoming star in the industry who has captivated audiences with his dynamic presence in several films like Grantchester, and The Man Who Fell To Earth, among other films. His Bridgerton role marks his entry into the limelight with a leading place in a popular series. Based on the fourth book in the series, Romancing Mister Bridgerton, by Julia Quinn, season 3 of Bridgerton is now streaming on Netflix.

All about Victor Alli

Victor Alli is a rising star in the industry who is best recognized for his stunning performance in The Glass Menagerie at London’s Duke of York Theatre opposite Amy Adams. He is also known for appearing in a few short films in 2014 and 2016.

However, Victor's big break came in 2021 when he was cast in Kenneth Branagh's coming-of-age drama film Belfast. Since then he has been cast in several shows and films.

The London-grown actor has appeared in films like Grantchester, Death on the Nile, and Amazon Prime's Last Light, as well as Showtime’s The Man Who Fell To Earth, and Disney’s Andor. Apart from movies and series, he has also modeled for plush brand Oliver Spencer. Talking about his venture into acting to Oliver Spencer's blog, Alli said:

"I was quite a mischievous kid at school and would always get detentions. Until one day, the teacher who was conducting the detention, was also directing a play and the lead actor didn’t turn up. So she handed me the script and said I should take over, consequently beginning the journey down the path of acting."

Victor Alli is joined by actress Hannah Dodd who replaces Ruby Stokes as Francesca Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3.

Who is Lord John Stirling in Bridgerton season 3?

Lord John Stirling makes his debut in Bridgerton season 3 as Francesca Bridgerton's love interest. Described as reserved and introverted, he catches Francesca's attention and the young pair form a deep connection and a unique bond, embarking on an unusual romantic journey in this new season.

Talking about his entry into the series with Tatler, Alli reflects:

"It's something we have spoken about a lot; how unconventional this story is and how heartbreaking it is as well."

Remarking on his character, Alli said:

"He's quite private but he has a sense of self. He's quite charming, he has a self-depreciating sense of humor. For fans who have read the book, they will know who this character is and the journey he goes on with Francesca…If you've read the book or you know the story, you know what happens to John and what happens next.”

While the actor withdraws from hinting at any expected conclusions to the love story, Alli's portrayal of John Stirling adds depth and nuance to the much-loved Netflix period drama, as he expresses the themes of love, loss, and resilience through his character's unique and tragic story.

More about Bridgerton season 3 part 1

Bridgerton season 3 has made its debut on Netflix with its first part. The streaming platform is releasing the new season in two parts and the first part consisting of the first four episodes premiered on May 16, 2024. A month later on June 13, the remaining episodes will be released. The detailed release schedule is as follows:

May 16, 2024 (3:00 a.m. ET release time)

Episode 1: Out of the Shadows

Episode 2: How Bright the Moon

Episode 3: Forces of Nature

Episode 4: Old Friends

June 13, 2024 (3:00 a.m. ET release time)

Episode 5: Tick Tock

Episode 6: Romancing Mister Bridgerton

Episode 7: Joining of Hands

Episode 8: Into the Light

Bridgerton season 3 will see Penelope and Colin’s romance take center stage. In this season we will see the duo working together as friends to help Penelope find a husband. However, soon Colin starts to realize his own feelings about Penelope and their relationship.

Watch Bridgerton season 3 now streaming on Netflix.