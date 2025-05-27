Who voices Coco in Big Mouth? Meet the actress behind the character

Big Mouth is a popular adult animated series that premiered on Netflix in 2017. The eighth season of the series was released on May 27, 2025. Created by Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, the show follows the chaotic and humorous lives of teenagers going through puberty.
With a blend of awkwardness and honesty, it delves into teenagers' feelings, bodies, and relationships. The animation portrays adolescence through hormone monsters and shame wizards.
Coco from Big Mouth is a large, orange-skinned creature resembling a pachyderm. As a hormone monster, Coco embodies compassion. Coco is voiced by American actress Holly Hunter, who brings warmth and strength to Coco’s personality with her rich voice and emotional range.
Coco’s introduction in the final season of the show provides a unique emotional depth. Unlike the other hormone monsters, she is calm, supportive, and encouraging, guiding characters through emotional maturity instead of chaos.
Coco’s presence balances the emotional intensity of the series, and her size, humorously noted in the show as four tons, enhances her memorable impact. Her voice, distinct and comforting, becomes a central aspect of her character.
Holly Hunter: The voice behind Coco in Big Mouth
Holly Hunter is an American actress born on March 20, 1958, in Conyers, Georgia. Her interest in acting was sparked when she played Helen Keller in a fifth-grade play. She graduated from Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh in 1980 with a degree in drama. Afterward, she moved to NYC and LA, where her acting career took off.
Hunter's first movie was The Burning (1981), but she became famous for her roles in Broadcast News (1987) and The Piano (1993), the latter of which won her an Academy Award for Best Actress.
She later voiced Elastigirl in The Incredibles and its sequel. Some of the TV shows she has worked on include Saving Grace and Succession. Hunter makes her debut in the animated satire as Coco.
Unlike other hormone monsters, Coco doesn't scream or throw fits. Instead, she encourages being aware of your emotions and being kind to yourself. Coco's role in the show is to provide a more mature and caring voice during adolescence, and Hunter's performance fits that bill.
Big Mouth season 8: A glimpse of its storyline
Big Mouth season 8 is the final season of the animated coming-of-age series that follows Nick Birch, Andrew Glouberman, and their friends as they deal with the last stages of puberty. In addition to its reputation for raunchy humor, this season shows that puberty is a time of mental and emotional ups and downs.
Maurice, Connie, and Mona, the hormone monsters, are still crazy but strangely wise characters who encourage the kids to make poor choices and illustrate how complex growing up can be. Recurring characters this season, such as the Shame Wizard, Depression Kitty, and Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, symbolize the inner struggles that teenagers frequently experience.
The show addresses mental health in a manner that is both easy to understand and compassionate through these symbolic characters. Each character faces their own challenges to navigate.
Missy struggles with her identity and sense of self-worth; Jessi's feelings change and her relationships evolve; and Andrew confronts his fears and insecurities about the future.
The season deals with these issues in a way that is both crudely funny and genuinely caring. It faces them head-on with heart, humor, and a refusal to sugarcoat being a teenager. The ending effectively concludes the show, giving closure and reinforcing a key message: puberty is awkward, overwhelming, and confusing, but it's also a journey that helps you understand yourself and others.
Big Mouth changed with its characters over eight seasons. From early puberty to emotional development and identity, the show maintained its humor and heart. The 2025 finale featured new characters, such as Coco, indicating a stronger emotional focus.
Big Mouth is now available to stream on Netflix.