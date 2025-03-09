Why did Andrew DeLuca leave Grey's Anatomy? Details explored

Grey's Anatomy is an American television medical drama created by Shonda Rhimes in 2005. The series follows the lives and struggles of surgical interns, residents, and attendings at the fictional Seattle Grace Hospital, which was later renamed Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

In season 11, Giacomo Gianniotti played the role of Dr. Andrew DeLuca, who joined the hospital as a surgical intern. He was promoted to the position of attending general surgeon and developed romantic feelings for Dr. Meredith Grey.

Dr. DeLuca pursued a human trafficker in season 17 and, unfortunately, found himself wounded with a stabbing injury, leading to his tragic demise. His death affected the other staff in the hospital.

Giacomo Gianniotti's role as Dr. Andrew DeLuca in Grey's Anatomy

Giacomo Gianniotti (Image via Getty)

In the penultimate episode of season 11, Dr. Andrew DeLuca started his surgical internship at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. Because of his self-assured manner, new colleagues considered him an attending doctor.

From seasons 12 to 14, DeLuca evolved from a medical intern to a medical resident. After dating Maggie Pierce, Chief of Cardiothoracic Surgery, he ended their relationship because Maggie Pierce made him feel less confident at work. The hospital welcomed Sam Bello back as an intern. She regrew her bond with DeLuca until she departed to avoid getting deported.

During season 15, DeLuca builds romantic feelings for his colleague Meredith Grey. Their romantic partnership hit obstacles because DeLuca showed mania symptoms, which triggered mental health concerns of possible bipolar disorder. Their relationship ended by season 16.

Overview of events in season 17 of Grey's Anatomy

In season 17 of Grey's Anatomy, DeLuca was shown recovering from his mental health issues. He was promoted to attending general surgeon. He becomes involved in a human trafficking case and identifies a suspicious patient, Opal, whom he recognized as a suspected trafficker from a previous meeting. He decided to take action.

As Opal's activities came under scrutiny, DeLuca worked with law enforcement on Opal's moves. In attempting to capture Opal. DeLuca ultimately faces off with her, leading to DeLuca being stabbed by one of her accomplices.

Even after being rushed to Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital for surgery, DeLuca died from his medical injuries. Medical staff at the hospital experienced pain from DeLuca's death, especially the colleagues who doubted his trafficking concerns earlier.

Reason behind the departure

In a statement posted on Twitter on March 12, 2021, showrunner Krista Vernoff addressed the decision to write off. She said:

"Giacomo has brought so much talent and so much heart to the role of Andrew DeLuca. We at Grey's Anatomy are grieving the death of this character with all of you. Giacomo played him so beautifully and took him on such a powerful journey — from intern, to romantic, to a mental health crisis and back again."

She continued:

"This is the story that demanded to be told. But sometimes we writers are just as grief stricken by the stories as you are. This is one of those times."

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly on March 12, 2021, Giacomo Gianniotti discussed the departure of his character. He said:

"I thought it was beautifully written. We touched on this human-trafficking story line, which is another huge global pandemic, and we shed light on that very important issue. I just thought they checked all the boxes. Seeing everybody's reaction to the episode last night, I think we did a great job. So, yes, it's sad to leave, but it's nice to go telling a beautiful story that hopefully helps a lot of people."

New episodes of Grey's Anatomy air every Thursday on ABC at 10 pm ET. The episodes can be streamed on Hulu the following day.

