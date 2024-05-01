Why is Baby Reindeer so disturbing? A deep dive into the Netflix's psychological thriller

There is something inherently honest and curious that has drawn perhaps too much attention to Netflix's latest offering, Baby Reindeer. The series is already being hailed by many as the greatest entry in the true crime genre (though the show does not feel or was not marketed as a true crime). Yet, there is something about this Richard Gadd series, which is also led by him in the starring role, that haunts fans more than most hardcore crime stories could.

Baby Reindeer seems to have hit the fanbase with a more realistic depiction and more conviction than most true crime recreations. Its origin, Gadd's autobiographical one-man show of the same name, could be a reason fans relate so much to the series. But there is much more.

Over the seven episodes, the second half brings out human darkness that is hard to stare into for long, and the series achieves some remarkable things. As the series soars on streaming platforms worldwide, here is a look into the factors that make Baby Reindeer this disconcerting.

Baby Reindeer: A look at one of the most disturbing shows ever made

When we think of the premise—a man being stalked by a woman for a long time, eventually causing some old trauma to resurface and unsettle the balance of power and self-worth in his life—it hardly seems like the show would be considered the most disturbing one to look at.

But there are things that Baby Reindeer does with such conviction, perhaps because a lot of it did happen to the man who made it, that it manages to stand out in more than a single way.

Bay Reindeer manages to dig much deeper than the surface level of trauma

A still from Baby Reindeer (Image via Netflix)

The series begins with a simple question to Gadd's Donny Dunn about why he took so long to approach the police. Slowly, we play out the parts of his life that were taken over by the presence of Martha Scott (Jessica Gunning). This character is both his biggest fear and his biggest source of admiration at certain points, diving straight down the trajectory of the relationship an abuser and the abused share.

While the tone remains sufficiently light in the first three episodes (at least for the most part), the series does not shy away from some unspoken demons that are awakened occasionally in Dunn.

Another element that plays out brilliantly and adds a great layer of complexity to the tale is Dunn's counter-obsession with Martha and the positive things she makes him feel. This dynamic is very real and deeply uncomfortable to watch on screen.

The idea of mysticism and the dynamics of power

A still from Baby Reindeer (Image via Netflix)

While not every human has gone through what Dunn has, nearly everyone has felt another person's power over themselves in one way or another. For Dunn, Martha's mysticism and power over him conversely becomes an element that almost constantly points to his shortcomings.

This is because Martha is not a perfect person, or someone to look up to, or even someone who can be respected. But Donny Dunn is still drawn to her in the weirdest way possible and repulsed in a grander way, but they continue to coexist, much like most abusive dynamics in the world.

The switch of perspective and Donny's gradual disintegration

A still from Baby Reindeer (Image via Netflix)

It is not necessary to emphasize how much the cycle of abuse affects Donny, a man already haunted by a terrible past. The show does very well in capturing the tiny nuances of Gadd's performance and the gradual disintegration that sees the already struggling man become a shadow of a shadow.

However, what really hits the audience differently is the perspective. Somehow, stalking has always been depicted with less sensitivity in pop culture as compared to other crimes. The other big show that deals with stalking, You, another Netflix production, is very different. It is more about a smart man stalking women and occasionally smarter women outsmarting him. It has much less to do with abuse than with power from a vantage point of anti-heroism.

Meanwhile, Baby Reindeer offers a perspective that has not been touched before, especially since a man is at the center of the affair. This makes things more disturbing because it is a completely new element that viewers are not used to witnessing.

Everything combined, Baby Reindeer is perhaps the best series to come out in this genre, and will likely continue to garner viewership around the world.

All the episodes of the show are now streaming on Netflix.