Why did Jane tattoo herself in Blindspot? Details explored

Blindspot premiered on NBC on September 21, 2015. The American crime thriller was created by Martin Gero and is co-produced by Gero and Greg Berlanti. The series follows a mystery woman who is found naked in a duffel bag in Times Square. She has several new and intricate tattoos covering her body, including a big tattoo of FBI agent Kurt Weller's name on her back. However, she has no idea who she is or where she came from.

This woman becomes known as Jane Doe, portrayed by Jaimie Alexander. As the FBI investigates each tattoo, they uncover hidden criminal conspiracies, internal corruption, and political agendas buried deep within national security.

Sullivan Stapleton plays Kurt Weller in the crime thriller. The cast also includes Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ukweli Roach, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Archie Panjabi, Luke Mitchell, Michelle Hurd, Ennis Esmer, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio join the main cast in later seasons.

Blindspot revolves around the puzzle embedded in Jane’s tattoos. Each design contains a clue to a crime that the FBI must solve. The series eventually reveals that Jane is the one behind her tattoos, and each of them connect to a larger plan concocted by a terrorist group seeking to remove corruption from the government.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers. Reader's discretion is advised.

Why did Jane choose to tattoo herself in Blindspot in the first place?

Blindspot (Image via Netflix)

At first, Jane appears to be in a state of confusion, unable to recall anything. But her tattoos are not just random patterns. Each tattoo is associated with a genuine crime, plot, or individual the FBI seeks to locate. The routine part of the show is based on the tattoo-of-the-week framework, but the story underneath shows something much darker.

As season 2 of Blindspot goes on, it becomes clear that Jane's tattoos are part of a bigger plan connected to a terrorist group called Sandstorm. This group wants to find and stop crooked government officials.

Behind Jane's tattoos lies a well-thought-out plan that leads to a secret procedure known as the Truman procedure. This is a desperate attempt to grant anonymous officials the authority to assume control of the United States in the event of a national emergency.

Sandstorm and the Truman Protocol

The second season of Blindspot reveals more of the truth about Jane's tattoos. They aren't merely clues that lead to unconnected crimes; they all have something to do with Sandstorm's goals. Ellen "Shepherd" Briggs, played by Michelle Hurd, leads Sandstorm, a secret paramilitary group that wants to change or get rid of the American government by any means necessary.

Sandstorm wants to implement the Truman Protocol. This secret plan would let members of the Continuity of Government Subcommittee (COGS) take over the government if there was a terrorist strike. It would get around both Congress and the presidency, making the United States an oligarchy ruled by a tiny group of insiders.

Sandstorm thinks that by doing these things, it can "reset" the government and get rid of corruption.

Why Kurt Weller’s name was tattooed

One of the earliest mysteries in Blindspot is why Jane has Kurt Weller’s name tattooed prominently on her back. That decision was no coincidence.

Season 2 revealed that Shepherd took advantage of Jane to deepen her relationship with Weller. They viewed him as a crucial component of the COGS system, poised to wield power once the Truman Protocol took effect. Shepherd made sure that the FBI would bring Jane right to him by putting Weller's name on her body.

More importantly, the tattoo showed that Weller was part of the issue, or at least a key player in Sandstorm's strategy. Jane's role was to aid Weller in uncovering the concealed corruption within the U.S. government.

Once Weller obtained that power, his awareness of the system’s flaws, revealed through Jane’s tattoos, would shape how he governed. In this twisted sense, Weller was both a tool and a test subject.

A brief history of Jane’s memory wipe

Jaimie Alexander stars as Jane Doe in Blindspot (Image via Amazon Prime Video)

To embed Jane within the FBI and prevent her from betraying the mission, Sandstorm used a powerful memory-erasing drug called ZIP. Jane willingly underwent the ZIP procedure, wiping all knowledge of her identity and past associations. The amnesia allowed her to operate undercover, free of guilt or hesitation. But as the series progresses, the cost of that decision becomes increasingly clear.

With no memory of her true allegiance, Jane begins to form genuine relationships with the FBI team. She falls for Weller. She builds trust with Patterson, Zapata, and Reade. Slowly, she starts to question everything about her original mission and the beliefs she once held.

Jane reveals everything to herself

In a major twist, Blindspot reveals that Jane was not just a pawn used by Sandstorm—she was the one behind her tattoos. In season 3, Jane receives a video message from her past self. In it, she speaks directly to her future self, confirming the mission’s progress and offering reassurance through confusion:

“If you're watching this, the mission is going as planned. I know that you're scared, I know that you're confused, and I know that you want to find out who did this to you. The answer is you. The tattoos, the memory wipe, and sending you to Kurt Weller were all part of your idea and plan. You did this to yourself.”

The emotional toll of Jane’s mission

Jane's tattoos helped the FBI solve several crimes, but they also reminded her of a past she no longer recalled. Each mark stood for a plan and a sacrifice. Jane's decision became almost too much for her to take as she learned more about her background.

Her body fought fiercely between the Remi Briggs she once was and the Jane Doe she aspired to become. Jane eventually turns away from Sandstorm's aggressive ways and accepts her new mission. It's not just her memories that have changed; it's her morals as well.

Jane tattooed herself in Blindspot not out of desperation but out of deep conviction. As Remi Briggs, she believed in Sandstorm’s mission and agreed to a dangerous plan: wipe her memory, infiltrate the FBI, and change the government from within. The tattoos were not random but a roadmap, a trigger, and a trap.

Through the course of the series, Jane evolves. What began as an elaborate conspiracy became a personal journey of redemption. With each tattoo decoded, she uncovers more about her past and takes control of her future.

Blindspot is available for streaming on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

