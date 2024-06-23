Why did Lucas Black leave NCIS - New Orleans? Reason behind his exit, explored

The crime drama series NCIS - New Orleans ran for seven seasons on CBS from September 23, 2014, until May 23, 2021. Created by Gary Glasberg, it is the third spin-off series of the NCIS franchise. The police procedural drama was set and filmed in New Orleans and followed the Special Agent Dwayne Pride and his team as they solved crimes involving personnel in the United States Navy and Marine Corps.

The show's synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Agent Dwayne "King" Pride has a team out of New Orleans' NCIS field office that is investigating crimes that affect military personnel. He's a local guy with a drive to do the right thing and leads agents Christopher LaSalle -- who plays almost as hard as he works -- and former ATF agent Sonja Percy -- who finds being a part of a team an adjustment after years of working undercover assignments on her own."

Trending

It continues:

"Eccentric coroner Dr. Loretta Wade supports them on cases. Together, they delve into the dark side of the colorful city that's a magnet for servicemen on leave."

Lucas Black, who played the show's fan-favorite character Christopher LaSalle, appeared in 125 episodes of the series, over a period of five and a half years. He exited the show in 2019 due to its highly demanding work schedule, so he could spend time with his family.

Lucas Black left NCIS - New Orleans to spend more time with family

Lucas Black seen in the procedural drama series NCIS - New Orleans (Image via Facebook/NCIS New Orleans)

Lucas Black's character Christopher LaSalle was a series regular and appeared on the show from its first episode, which aired on September 23, 2014. He was a core member of the NCIS team and viewers were invested in his story arc throughout the show's run. That is the reason his death in the middle of the show's sixth season came as a shock to fans.

During the first three seasons of NCIS - New Orleans, Black said that he worked 70 hours a week and it left him with little to no time for his wife Maggie O'Brien and their kids. He even relocated his family to New Orleans, where the series is filmed, so he could spend more time with his family, but he found it difficult to do so due to his busy work schedule.

Black explained his decision to leave the hit show while appearing on the podcast Legacy Starts Today with Lee Domingue in 2021:

"All throughout my career there was a concern, because I would observe how the entertainment industry would destroy families, and destroy families. The way it’s run, you’re travelling, it’s a very fast pace, lots of long hours, especially in television."

He continued:

"It was time, it was time for me to leave. I felt like my job there was finished. You can’t keep going at that pace, and I think, have a healthy marriage. It’s not sustainable; it’s inevitable that something bad’s gonna happen if you stay working at that pace.”

Christopher LaSalle was one of the best characters on NCIS - New Orleans

An image from the drama series NCIS - New Orleans (Image via Facebook/NCIS New Orleans)

Christopher LaSalle played the right-hand man to Supervisory Special Agent, Dwayne Pride. He became well-known among fans for his Southern accent and love for the football team, Alabama Crimson Tide.

During the show's first season, his girlfriend and high school sweetheart Savannah Kelly (Gillian Alexy) gets murdered, and he ends up sleeping with multiple women to cope with the loss.

By season 6, however, LaSalle manages to turn his life around and begins attending church with Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder). But, in the sixth season's episode 6, titled Matthew 5:9, he gets shot while investigating the involvement of an Alabama drug ring in his brother Cade's (Clayne Crawford) death. Sadly, he succumbs to his injuries and dies surrounded by his team members.

Plot of NCIS - New Orleans

The drama series NCIS - New Orleans centers around a fictional team of Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) Special Agents led by Dwayne Pride (Scott Bakula). His team members include Christopher LaSalle (Lucas Black), Meredith Brody (Zoe McLellan), Dr. Loretta Wade (CCH Pounder), Sebastian Lund (Rob Kerkovich), and Patton Plame (Daryl 'Chill' Mitchell), to name a few.

Stay tuned for the latest news about the most trending movies and television shows of 2024.