Wild Cards season 2 episode 10 recap: Who murdered Veronique on reality TV

In Wild Cards season 2, episode 10, titled Our Lip (Fillers) Are Sealed, the world of glamour reality TV is the backdrop for a chilling homicide. The victim: Veronique, a polarizing but popular cast member of a high-drama reality show, is murdered just as her fame peaks. As detectives Max Mitchell and Cole Ellis infiltrate her artificial, high-stakes world, the question hangs: Who murdered Veronique, and why?
At the end of the episode, the sensational revelation comes—Veronique was killed by Greg, the producer of the show, who feared that she would reveal his behind-the-scenes machinations and unscrupulous production methods. Discovering the truth involves immersing oneself in a world where nothing is authentic, and off-camera drama proves far more deadly than anything revealed on-screen.
Wild Cards season 2: A murder behind the glamour
The Wild Cards season 2 episode 10 begins with the discovery of Veronique's body, rattling the cast and crew of the reality show. Her best friend Talia, played with eerie intensity by Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, is shattered. Talia wasn't merely a co-star—she was the emotional center of the show's drama, now shaken by tragedy.
The production team is eager to keep the cameras rolling, but detectives Max and Ellis understand that to crack the case, they will have to immerse themselves in this staged world. They infiltrate undercover as part of the production team, entering a world of artificial perfection, sensitive egos, and staged reality.
Max and Ellis enter a disorganized and over-the-top production set, teaming with over-the-top characters and entrenched grudges. A party celebrating lip fillers serves as both a metaphor for the artifice of the industry and the backdrop for some of the episode's best moments.
Everyone in the show has secrets. There is an insecure co-star, a sneaky director, and a hungry ex-flame who desires a comeback. The detectives just start digging when it is certain that Veronique is poised to come public with negative material—something that Greg, the demanding producer for the show, could not withstand.
Everyone on set has something to hide: a producer manipulating storylines behind the scenes and a bitter ex-lover hoping for a career revival. The deeper the detectives go, the more twisted the relationships become.
Also read: Wild Cards season 2 episode 8 recap: Who really killed Logan Hess?
Wild Cards season 2: Clues, cover-ups, and shocking reveal
As the investigation proceeds, the episode expertly unwinds its mystery. The layers of deception are stripped away, and a dark truth emerges: Greg murdered Veronique to defend his empire of exploitation and ratings manipulation. The crime was premeditated. Veronique's murder was a cover-up intended to silence her and maintain the illusion of control.
The twist lands hard, not only due to the revelation but also due to the fact that it reflects the episode's core theme: the cost of creating perfection.
Also read: Wild Cards season 2 episode 7 recap: Will Ellis and his team stop the bomber in time?
Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.