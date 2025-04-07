Wild Cards season 2 episode 10: Release date and time, where to watch, and what to expect

The CW's Wild Cards is a must-watch for those who love police procedurals. With its chemistry between the by-the-book detective Cole Ellis and the cynical con artist Max Mitchell, the crime-solving drama is a fan favorite. An action-packed series with each episode bringing to light a different mystery, this show is a fresh and vibrant take on the genre. Blending humor, tension, and heartfelt emotion, Wild Cards has grown an avid fanbase steadily.

As Wild Cards season 2 continues airing, fans are getting ready for episode 10, Our Lip (Fillers) Are Sealed, which is set to air on April 9, 2025. Following a fun and sentimental dog-show-inspired ninth episode, this next one is going to take Max and Ellis into the flashy, scandal-filled world of reality TV. With high stakes and devious suspects, episode 10 guarantees another wild ride.

Wild Cards: Release date and time

Season 2 episode 10 of Wild Cards airs on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The episode can be watched live on cable or on digital streaming platforms which have The CW. Given below is the release schedule for all regions.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time ET (Eastern Time) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 8 pm CT (Central Time) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 7 pm MT (Mountain Time) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 6 pm PT (Pacific Time) Wednesday, April 9, 2025 5 pm GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 12 am CET (Central European Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 2 am IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, April 10, 2025 5:30 am

Wild Cards: Where to watch

Still from the series (Image via Youtube/CBC)

The episode will air live on The CW. Cord-cutters or those who prefer streaming the show online have a variety of options: DirecTV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV. All of these platforms provide free trials for new customers.

If one misses the initial broadcast, they can watch the episode for free the following day on The CW's official site or app, which usually features new episodes the morning after their broadcast.

What to expect in episode 10?

Episode 10, called Our Lip (Fillers) Are Sealed, will enter the world of reality TV. Ellis and Max will have to solve the murder of the star of a well-known reality television show. The pair will have to go undercover—becoming part of the cast and crew of the series where ego, fame, and secrets abound—to shed light on the truth.

The reality TV setting will give the crime-solving duo a silly and hectic landscape to work within. A satirical take on social media fame, lots of comedic tension, and the sort of character-based sleuthing that fans of the show adore is expected to be seen in the episode.

The actual murder mystery is expected to be full of misdirection and red herrings with plenty of suspects to go around, leaving viewers guessing until the final curtain. A significant element of the episode will be the chemistry between Max and Ellis as they work together on this Wile E. Coyote-style mission.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 9 summary

In episode 9, titled Barking Bad, Max and Ellis were caught up in the murder investigation of a judge of a traveling dog show. The list of suspects consisted of quirky dog owners, trainers, and participants on the competitive pet circuit. The investigation had some surprises and ended up with a fitting and ingenious solution.

Meanwhile, in his personal life, Ellis and his cat Marc temporarily shared living space with Max and her brother Ricky as Ellis's boat was being repaired. This domestic situation introduced some heartwarming moments and provided viewers with a deeper insight into Max's life. The show balanced touching moments with offbeat humor, revealing further depths of both characters' personalities and their developing friendship.

With the series nearing the conclusion of its second season, it continues to adapt through storytelling and character growth. Episode 10's combination of murder, media, and red herring will surely make it a must-watch. For those who enjoy intelligent mysteries and unlikely alliances, the upcoming episode guarantees a night that television viewers will not forget soon.

Catch the latest episode of Wild Cards streaming on CBC.

