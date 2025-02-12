Wild Cards season 2 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Wild Cards, a police procedural co-produced by CBC and The CW, returns for an exciting Wild Cards season 2. The series premiered in Canada on January 10, 2024, before its U.S. debut on January 17, 2024. Created by Michael Konyves and directed by seasoned filmmakers like James Genn and Shawn Piller, the show combines gripping crime investigations with compelling character-driven storytelling.

The upcoming episode of Wild Cards season 2 episode 3, The Lorne Identity, is set to deliver another thrilling mystery. Scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, on The CW, the episode will dive into a suspenseful storyline filled with unexpected twists and high-stakes investigation.

Wild Cards season 2 episode 3: Release Date & Time

As mentioned, Wild Cards season 2 episode 2 is scheduled to air on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET on The CW. The episode will be available the next day on The CW's official website for those who prefer streaming. Mark your calendars so you don't miss this exciting episode. The following are the release timings across various regions.

Trending

Meet a little girl with a big heart RIGHT HERE

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, February 19, 2025 8 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, February 19, 2025 5 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, February 19, 2025 7 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, February 19, 2025 6 PM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 2 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 6:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, February 20, 2025 1 AM

Where to Watch

In the United States, Wild Cards Season 2 Episode 3 will air live on The CW Network and be available for streaming the next day on The CW's official website. Canadian viewers can catch the show on CBC Gem.

Additionally, streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV provide access to The CW, ensuring multiple viewing options for fans worldwide.

Recap of Wild Cards season 2 episode 2

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

Episode 2 of Wild Cards Season 2, titled Once a Con a Time in the West, has Max and Ellis drawn into an intense investigation at the Pruett Ranch following the attempted murder of a prized stud horse named Paul. Initial suspicion falls on a rival rancher, but deeper secrets within the Pruett family come to light as the case unfolds.

Through their investigation, Max and Ellis discover that Paul's electrocution was no accident—it was a calculated act tied to financial troubles and long-standing family conflicts. Their efforts to uncover the truth lead them to a local dance, where they attempt to track down a suspect, only for their lead to meet an untimely demise.

Ultimately, they learn that Lana, the ranch's veterinarian, sought revenge due to past mistreatment suffered by her family at the hands of the Pruetts. The episode concludes with a tense confrontation, putting Max and Ellis's investigative skills to the test while setting up more challenges.

What to expect in Wild Cards season 2 episode 3

In The Lorne Identity, a biomedical engineer suffering from amnesia seeks out Detective Ellis for help. With fragmented memories and growing paranoia, they reveal cryptic clues that hint at a larger, more sinister conspiracy. As Ellis and his team delve deeper into the case, they find themselves entangled in a network of corruption, secret codes, and unseen dangers.

The episode will explore themes of trust, identity, and memory, keeping viewers engaged as each revelation leads to more uncertainty. With rising tension and unexpected discoveries, The Lorne Identity, is set to deliver an unforgettable mystery.

Wild Cards season 2 cast

Main Cast:

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell – A quick-witted and resourceful con artist who, after getting arrested, finds herself working alongside Detective Ellis to crack cases in an unconventional partnership.

– A quick-witted and resourceful con artist who, after getting arrested, finds herself working alongside Detective Ellis to crack cases in an unconventional partnership. Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis – A sharp but cynical detective reassigned to the maritime unit. Partnering with Max, he uses her street-smart skills to navigate challenging investigations.

– A sharp but cynical detective reassigned to the maritime unit. Partnering with Max, he uses her street-smart skills to navigate challenging investigations. Jason Priestley as George Graham – Max's incarcerated father, who remains a guiding figure in her life, offering support and advice from behind bars.

– Max's incarcerated father, who remains a guiding figure in her life, offering support and advice from behind bars. Terry Chen as Chief Li – The pragmatic and authoritative police chief who oversees Ellis and Max's investigations, ensuring they stay in line—at least most of the time.

As the mystery unfolds, fans can anticipate an engaging storyline filled with suspense and intrigue.

Make sure to tune in on February 19, 2025, for the next exciting chapter in Wild Cards Season 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback