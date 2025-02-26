Wild Cards season 2 episode 5: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The crime drama show Wild Cards season 2 continues to hold audiences in awe with its vibrant storylines and compelling character development. Wild Cards season 2 has seen a consistent pace, mixing suspense, drama, and surprising turns. Episode 5, Catch Me If You Con, will air on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 8 pm ET on The CW.

Availability on other platforms may vary based on location, and reruns may air on cable.

Release schedule & time zones

Wild Cards season 2 episode 5, Catch Me If You Con, airs on Wednesday, March 5, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The release schedule may be subject to change. To help fans across different time zones catch the latest episode, here is the release timing for major regions:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Wednesday, March 5, 2025 8:00 PM PST (Pacific Standard Time) Wednesday, March 5, 2025 5:00 PM CST (Central Standard Time) Wednesday, March 5, 2025 7:00 PM MST (Mountain Standard Time) Wednesday, March 5, 2025 6:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 2:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 6:30 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Thursday, March 6, 2025 1:00 AM

Where to watch Wild Cards season 2 episode 5

Fans who miss the live broadcast can stream it on The CW App & Website the following day for free. Viewers in Canada can catch the episode on CBC and stream it on CBC Gem.

The show may also become available on platforms like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, and FuboTV, which carry The CW. Additionally, some episodes might be accessible for purchase on services like Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.

Recap of Wild Cards season 2 episode 4

In episode 4, Dial 'A' for Alibi, injury-sidelined Max becomes adamant that she's seen a murder in the adjacent condo. Suspecting a setup, Ellis becomes drawn in along with her into uncovering what happened, and their search for answers brings a nail-biting, suspenseful investigation.

Drawing on vintage mystery thrillers for inspiration, the episode left the audience holding their breath in suspenseful surprise over its sudden plot twists and enthralling character development.

What to expect in Wild Cards season 2 episode 5

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBC)

In Catch Me If You Con, Max Mitchell (Vanessa Morgan) is surprised when her childhood best friend shows up unexpectedly, bringing back old memories and reigniting Max's old life as a con artist.

Trying to keep her present life separate from her past, she becomes entangled in a dangerous plan that will jeopardize everything. Her skills at handling deception and loyalty will be pushed to the extreme.

Simultaneously, detective Cole Ellis (Giacomo Gianniotti) is investigating the murder of a former tennis pro. Through the developments in the case, unexpected connections occur, getting entangled are Max and her life of working undercover with Ellis's persistent investigation.

With very high stakes, pulsating clashes, and deceptively subtle plot twists, the episode will serve an adrenaline-driven storyline that shall keep enthusiasts craving for more, awaiting the release of the subsequent installment.

The cast of Wild Cards season 2

The talented cast continues to add depth and reality to their characters. The stars of this episode are:

Vanessa Morgan as Max Mitchell – A reformed con artist who is trying to remain on the straight and narrow but continually being drawn back into high-stakes situations.

Giacomo Gianniotti as Cole Ellis – A driven detective trying to keep his responsibility to solve crimes in line with his developing partnership with Max.

Jason Priestley as George – One of the main players whose appearance will bring depth to the narrative.

Andy Nez as Davis – One of the secondary characters whose action may become central to the developing drama.

Catch Me If You Con threatens a gripping combination of suspense, comedy, and character-driven drama. With Max wrestling with her past and present and Ellis dealing with a case full of unexpected twists, this episode will showcase both their professional and personal conundrums.

As Wild Cards season 2 continues, things are heating up, and the characters are dealing with more and more complicated situations. Episode 5 should be moving the story along in interesting ways.

Don't miss all-new episodes of Wild Cards season 2 streaming on CBC.

