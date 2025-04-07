Will there be another Yellowstone prequel after 1923 season 2? Details explored

1923 season 2 concluded on April 6, 2025, and the finale left viewers wondering if there will be any upcoming Yellowstone prequel series. The season, which consists of seven episodes, wrapped up with a two-hour finale, offering a conclusion to the saga of Spencer and Alexandra Dutton.

The story of Spencer Dutton's race to save his family's ranch in 1923 season 2 focused on his ongoing journey. It ended with his personal loss and violent confrontations with the affluent mining magnate Donald Whitfield.

Alexandra suffered severe frostbite and gave birth to John Dutton II, but succumbed to death while saving her son. Spencer eventually found her, but their story did not end happily.

With the 1923 season 2's finale, fans are left wondering if another Yellowstone prequel will happen. While 1923 season 2 wraps up Spencer Dutton's storyline, it is unlikely that this marks the end of the Yellowstone universe.

As stated by Forbes in a report dated April 6, 2025, Paramount+ has already announced the development of a spin-off, titled 1944, continuing the Dutton family saga during World War II, suggesting that the Yellowstone prequels will continue.

Is there any Yellowstone prequel on the horizon after 1923 season 2?

The question of whether another 1923 prequel will follow hinges on the massive success and continued popularity of the Yellowstone universe. Although, as per Deadline back in 2022, creator Taylor Sheridan first suggested the second season of 1923 would be the last chapter for Spencer Dutton's narrative, fans might see more of him in the future.

As per a report by Deadline dated March 15, 2025, Paramount announced that the season 2 finale premiered at 17 million views worldwide, 41% more than season 1. Though season 2 of 1923 finishes off much of the story, Taylor Sheridan's goals for the Yellowstone franchise imply that this might not be the last the audience hears from the Duttons.

Although the 1923 season 2 wraps up the Dutton family's narrative in the 1920s, it might pave the way for the next stage of their lives.

With the creation of 1944, a new spin-off that will investigate the Dutton family's history during World War II, Paramount+ has already verified that the Yellowstone universe is growing. This show might include Spencer Dutton's son, who could be called to battle in World War II.

Apart from 1944, several other initiatives in progress will continue to enlarge the Yellowstone universe. These comprise a spin-off show starring Beth Dutton and Rip Wheeler, a sequel to the main series, and The Madison.

What this means for Dutton's legacy

Even if season 2 of 1923 is the final chapter of Spencer Dutton's life, the character's legacy may continue to impact future Yellowstone prequels. Spencer Dutton lived well into the 1960s, leaving open the possibility for his story to reappear in future projects, as the narrator of 1923 season 2 uncovers.

The new spin-off series could weave his World War I experiences and post-death events into a narrative that offers fans a closer look at his impact on the Dutton family and their continuing battles.

1923 season 2 is now streaming on Paramount+.

