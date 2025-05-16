Will Bad Thoughts return for season 2? Renewal status and what we know so far

The dark comedy television series Bad Thoughts, recently released on Netflix, has garnered significant traction among audiences. The show's popularity has caused a growing number of people to rally for a second season of the show.

Ad

That being said, although a season two of Bad Thoughts does not seem unlikely, there has been no confirmation from official sources regarding the show's continuation. It has not even been a week since the show's first season arrived.

Therefore, if season 2 happens, a confirmation can only arrive later on after those associated with the show have made a concrete decision.

Bad Thoughts has not been confirmed by Netflix yet

Ad

Trending

As previously mentioned, Netflix is yet to confirm the second season of their May 13, 2025, release, Bad Thoughts. While there could be several reasons behind them not renewing the show, one important factor could be that they are mapping the show's performance over the upcoming weeks to reach a decision.

Although several shows in the past have been renewed within a short span of time, mostly producers and directors wait to see the final verdict. On the basis of how the overall shows perform, they make a decision.

Ad

Besides performance, there are aspects as well that play a crucial part in the decision-making process of a show's continuation. Among them, the most important is the availability of the actors associated with the show.

If it is a series comprising multiple primary characters, they are likely to return in the show's subsequent instalments. In that case, the lack of their availability could create a hindrance to the show's coming back for subsequent seasons, making future productions difficult.

Ad

What is the show Bad Thoughts on Netflix about?

Ad

The show focuses on Tom Segura as he plays various characters that bend the rules of regular interaction. Presented in a comedy format, the show explores a series of disturbing events that Segura is a part of. According to an article published on Tudum by Netflix on May 14, 2025, the central plot of Bad Thoughts is as follows:

"The series finds Segura waking up from a coma in the apocalypse, attempting an emergency landing, working at an assisted living facility, being a singer on the verge of a comeback, and more. Each sketch places Segura in precarious situations, from coffee-order drama to behind-the-scenes action movie chaos, and watches how he lands. And sometimes — nay, often — it’s messy as hell."

Ad

Who is in the cast of the show?

Tom Segura is the lead star of Bad Thoughts on Netflix (Image via Getty)

The show's cast is led by Tom Segura, who, as previously mentioned, plays several different characters. Besides him, other actors who appear in crucial roles in the show include Robert Iler, Arturo Castro, Malin Barr, and Daniella Pineda. They play Evan, James Gonzalez/Jose, Kati, and Shelly, respectively.

Ad

Dan Stevens, Arnold Chun, Nic Novicki, and Kameron J. Study also feature in the show as Gary Crawford/Mr. Fletcher, Byung Sung, Kyle, and David. Comedian and host Jimmy Kimmel appears in two episodes of the show as himself.

All episodes of Bad Thoughts are currently available for streaming on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanchari Ghosh Sanchari is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience under her belt. She has a Master's degree in Sociology from the University of Calcutta, and has always been passionate about the entertainment industry, eventually gravitating towards her current role.



She has a truly diverse professional background; working as a fundraiser, a teacher, a demo sales associate, and a student success specialist. She has also penned articles for the Esports & Gaming and Health & Fitness segments of Sportskeeda, before she decided to write about the latest series and films in the industry.



Sanchari aims to produce top-notch error-free content by looking for and going through only credible sources of information. She also verifies details with the help of a variety of official sources to offer readers accurate and informative articles.



Some hit titles she has recently been obsessed with include 'Beef,' 'The Bear,' 'The Great,' and 'The Favourite.' However, 'Modern Family' and 'Silver Linings Playbook' stand out as two of her favorite releases. She also appreciates comedian Kenny Sebastian's work and admires his outlook on life.



When not writing, she likes to play darts, colour, listen to music and read. Know More