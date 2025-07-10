Will there be a Ballard season 2? Details explored

The spin-off of the Bosch television series franchise, Ballard dropped on Amazon Prime Video on July 9, 2025. The 10-episode series is based on the Michael Connelly novels and features Maggie Q as the lead character, Detective Renée Ballard.

Set in Los Angeles, the show follows the detective leading a cold case division after an altercation with a colleague. With very few resources at her disposal, she takes on multiple homicide cases that are strangely linked to each other.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the series. Reader's discretion is advised.

The show also features the appearance of Titus Welliver portraying Harry Bosch, the main protagonist of the police drama shows Bosch and Bosch: Legacy. Interestingly, the characters of Ballard and Bosch not only intersect in Connelly's novels but also continue their dynamic in the television adaptation.

Season 1 ended on a cliffhanger, leaving viewers wondering whether the show would be renewed. As of the writing of this article, the series has not officially been renewed for a second season; however, multiple factors hint at the possibility of the return of the renowned detective.

Michael Connelly on the renewal status of Ballard

Crime author Michael Connelly (Image via Getty)

In an exclusive interview with ScreenRant, published on July 7, 2025, Michael Connelly opened up about his hopes for a renewal of the series. The 68-year-old author stated that he's confident the show would do well and be liked by the general audience.

"We don't have a green light yet, we're going to see how the show does. We are very confident that the show is going to do well, because if you've seen it, you know that it's going to appeal to people. So, hopefully we'll get a second season, and then we'll be off," he explained.

Connelly also drew comparisons between the original show, Bosch, and Ballard, reflecting on the unexpected longevity of the prequel series. The author had initially asked the lead actor, Titus Welliver, if he "would stick around for five seasons" if they were to happen. Welliver agreed, and the series ultimately ran for ten seasons, driven by strong audience reception and critical acclaim.

"I think the show does have legs. There are a lot of stories we can tell with Renée and with Maggie, so hopefully we get a chance to do that," he added.

Ballard has a rating of 7.5/10 on the IMDb website and a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes as of the writing of this article. This positive reception sets the series up for a potential renewal continuing the story of the characters in the Bosch franchise.

All about Ballard season 1

Ballard Season 1 follows LAPD Detective Renée Ballard as she is transferred to oversee a neglected cold case unit after she files a sexual assault complaint against well-respected detective Robert Olivas. Transferred to a basement office, she is assigned by Councilman Jake Pearlman to solve the decades-old murder of his sister, Sarah.

The detective brings together a new team consisting of her previous mentor, a mom who is computer literate, a bright law student, and a disillusioned ex-officer, Samira Parker. The season delves into several cold cases that shed light on themes of institutional failure, racism, systemic sexism, and abuse of power. Of these, Renée examines a hazing death at a fraternity and a gang-related disappearance of a teen.

Perhaps most significantly, the probe of Sarah's death reveals Sarah's adoptive father, Gary Pearlman, to be a serial killer. Gary kills team member Ted Rawls and later tries to kill Renée, but she manages to defeat him. In parallel to the central case, she revives a cartel-connected murder of Olivas, ultimately exposing a ring of dirty officers.

Just as Olivas is about to go free on a plea deal, he's murdered—and Renée is arrested as the primary suspect. Ultimately, season 1 concludes with the fate of Renée in doubt, her unit broken, and the truth clouded. These unresolved threads set the stage for a potential renewal of the series.

Ballard season 1 is currently available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

