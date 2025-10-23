Will there be Lazarus season 2? Renewal possibilities and more

After the shocking end of season 1, many viewers may wonder if Lazarus season 2 will become a reality. Co-created by Coben Harlan and Danny Brocklehurst, the psychological thriller brings a unique story about trauma, suspense, and mental health struggles.

Joel Lazarus' life turns gloomy after his father dies mysteriously. Unable to move on from his sister's death in the past, another family member's loss pushes the protagonist to do everything possible to solve the mystery. As the series progresses, shocking revelations come out and lead to the most unexpected culprit behind several murders.

While the series ended with a cliffhanger, viewers may want to know if another season of the show is on the way. As of October 23, 2025, Lazarus season 1 has not been renewed for a second season.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Lazarus season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.

Lazarus season 2 has not been officially confirmed for release

A still from Lazarus season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

After the twisted ending of the first installment, expectations rose for the release of Lazarus season 2. However, as of October 23, 2025, the team behind the series has not renewed the show for a second season.

Lazarus season 1 dropped all six episodes on October 22, 2025. As it is a miniseries, a renewal of the series for another season may not be in the plans for the makers. However, the final moments of the series gave pivotal moments that could be picked up ahead if a second season is planned for release.

Prime Video and the makers of Lazarus season 1 may also want to look at the show's performance and reception by the global audience to further make Lazarus season 2 possible.

What could Lazarus season 2 explore?

A still from Lazarus season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

The final episode of Lazarus season 1 left the viewers with several questions, putting the fate of some pivotal characters at stake. Disturbed by his father's death, Joel begins to see visions of his father's patients, which help him find the truth. The shocking revelation that his father was the real serial killer brings closure to the main problem the protagonist was trying to focus on throughout the series. However, the series did not just end there, further introducing more confusing points that raise the anticipation for Lazarus season 2.

Jenna realizes at the end of season 1 that Joel might just be imagining the patients, while he was actually listening to the audio tapes from his father's sessions. Not only does it clear the mystery behind the patients, but it also hints at Joel's mental health struggles that made him see visions beyond reality. If a second season happens, Joel's challenges with his mental health may be explored further.

Another key aspect that Lazarus season 2 may pick up is about Aidan. Joel finds Aidan in Laura's house with a bloodied sickle at the end of the series, keeping his actions and Laura's fate a mystery. Aidan's possible connections to past murders and the motive behind his dark deeds may be explored further if season 2 is confirmed.

A second season of the series can also explore the cyclical fates that Dr. Lazarus hinted at among fathers and sons. More explorations about different characters' backstories and new developments could also be incorporated in Lazarus season 2.

Harlan Coben shares thoughts on Lazarus season 2

A still from Lazarus season 1 (Image via Prime Video)

While official confirmations are still awaited, several unanswered questions remain to be explored from Lazarus season 1. A second season may bring more clarity to the protagonist's story and address the doubts the viewers were left with at the end of season 1.

Harlan Coben, the popular American writer and the show's creator, spoke to ScreenRant recently and shared thoughts on the release of Lazarus season 2. He stated:

"We open a door at the end that you could go into if we want to, but we don't ever want to write a season that's just setting up a season 2. So, we don't know."

He further added:

"We also agreed that we're not going to do a season 2 unless we think it could be as good, if not better, than season 1. We're not just going to have a show on the air for the paycheck. It has to be that we think it's going to be as good. If not, we are lucky enough that we can do a new story. But I'm glad you're still intrigued and want to know more."

While Coben's comments do not give much clarity for the next installment's release, viewers will have to wait longer for further confirmations about the possible release of Lazarus season 2.

Watch Lazarus season 1 on Prime Video.

