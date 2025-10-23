  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Lazarus season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Lazarus season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

By Eeshna Dashottar
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:44 GMT
Official poster of the series (Image via Prime Video)
Official poster of the series (Image via Prime Video)

Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst's latest psychological thriller, Lazarus season 1, is finally out on Prime Video. Released on October 22, 2025, the miniseries has a total of six episodes, which dropped together on the streaming platform.

Ad

It follows Laz, a respected forensic psychologist, whose life takes a turn after his father's mysterious death. With his sister's murder still left unsolved, the two major incidents of his life push him to find answers himself. Supernatural experiences and shocking revelations follow Laz's journey to the truth.

Amidst all of the chilling twists and turns, the music featured in the series also adds a special touch to the viewing experience. The original score of the series is composed by Sarah Warne.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

From Sneaker Pimps' 6 Underground to Portishead's Roads, here are the songs featured in Lazarus season 1

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)
A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Lazarus season 1 unfolds puzzling mysteries through Laz's perspective. It also blends horror and emotional struggles to build on the secret of Doctor Lazarus's life and death.

Ad

With each episode, different characters bring eerie developments to Laz's findings, adding to his confusion and misery. Along with striking visuals, the music featured in the series also enhances the emotions and tension shown in varied scenes. Here's a list of all the songs featured in Lazarus season 1:

Episode 1:

  • The Windmills of Your Mind by Rumer
  • Roads by Portishead

Episode 2:

  • Where Is My Mind by Sunday Girl

Episode 4

  • 6 Underground by Sneaker Pimps
  • The Truth by Handsome Boy Modeling School (featuring Roisin & J-Live)
Ad

Episode 5

  • The Trick Is To Keep Breathing by Garbage

Episode 6

  • The Windmills of Your Mind by Rumer

Also read: Lazarus season 1 ending explained: Was Dr J Lazarus murdered or did he die by suicide?

Who composed the original score of Lazarus season 1?

Ad

The original score of Lazarus season 1 was composed by British composer Sarah Warne. From shocking moments to mysterious developments, Warne's music complemented the characters' emotions uniquely throughout the series. Viewers may have heard the composer's music in prominent series such as Humans (2016-2018), Time (2021-2025), The Long Shadow (2023), Bookish (2025), and more.

Here's a list of all the tracks by Warne from the original soundtrack of the series:

  • Lazarus
  • The Clinician
  • Cassandra Rhodes
  • Why Did You Leave Her?
  • Others Will Come
  • What's Happening To Me?
  • Go Round
  • I've Got A Theory
  • Nine of Swords
  • Dead People
  • Everyone's A Patient
  • Billy
  • We Never Had That Kind Of Relationship
  • I Know His Face
  • Good And Evil
  • Seeing Sutton
  • Sketches of Sutton
  • Jenna
  • You Were In The House
  • Everyone's Suspicious
  • The Dog
  • Respectful
  • Years Of Trauma
  • Didn't Kill
  • Arlo Jones
  • Piecing It Together
  • Unexpected Pursuit
  • Office Of Trauma
  • What Are You Proposing?
  • Goodbye
  • Generational Cycles
Ad

The song, The Windmills Of Your Mind, is also an original song from the series soundtrack, sung by Rumer. The original soundtrack comprises 32 tracks and is available to stream on major music streaming platforms.

About Lazarus season 1

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)
A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Forensic psychologist Laz finds life challenging after the mysterious death of his father. Unable to wrap his head around the reason behind it, he delves deeper into his father's life to unravel the mystery. From his sister Sutton's death to multiple suspects behind the crime, there are a lot of shocking and eerie experiences that Laz must face to find answers.

Ad

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst. Lazarus follows a man (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father's (Bill Nighy) suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago."
Ad

The cast of the series includes Sam Claflin as Laz, Bill Nighy as Doctor Lazarus, Alexandra Roach as Jenna, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Curtis Tennant as Aidan, Kate Ashfield as Alison Brown, and more.

Also read: Lazarus season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Watch Lazarus season 1 on Prime Video.

About the author
Eeshna Dashottar

Eeshna Dashottar

Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Eeshna Dashottar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications