Lazarus season 1 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all the songs and music featured in the series

Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst's latest psychological thriller, Lazarus season 1, is finally out on Prime Video. Released on October 22, 2025, the miniseries has a total of six episodes, which dropped together on the streaming platform.

It follows Laz, a respected forensic psychologist, whose life takes a turn after his father's mysterious death. With his sister's murder still left unsolved, the two major incidents of his life push him to find answers himself. Supernatural experiences and shocking revelations follow Laz's journey to the truth.

Amidst all of the chilling twists and turns, the music featured in the series also adds a special touch to the viewing experience. The original score of the series is composed by Sarah Warne.

From Sneaker Pimps' 6 Underground to Portishead's Roads, here are the songs featured in Lazarus season 1

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Lazarus season 1 unfolds puzzling mysteries through Laz's perspective. It also blends horror and emotional struggles to build on the secret of Doctor Lazarus's life and death.

With each episode, different characters bring eerie developments to Laz's findings, adding to his confusion and misery. Along with striking visuals, the music featured in the series also enhances the emotions and tension shown in varied scenes. Here's a list of all the songs featured in Lazarus season 1:

Episode 1:

The Windmills of Your Mind by Rumer

Roads by Portishead

Episode 2:

Where Is My Mind by Sunday Girl

Episode 4

6 Underground by Sneaker Pimps

The Truth by Handsome Boy Modeling School (featuring Roisin & J-Live)

Episode 5

The Trick Is To Keep Breathing by Garbage

Episode 6

The Windmills of Your Mind by Rumer

Who composed the original score of Lazarus season 1?

The original score of Lazarus season 1 was composed by British composer Sarah Warne. From shocking moments to mysterious developments, Warne's music complemented the characters' emotions uniquely throughout the series. Viewers may have heard the composer's music in prominent series such as Humans (2016-2018), Time (2021-2025), The Long Shadow (2023), Bookish (2025), and more.

Here's a list of all the tracks by Warne from the original soundtrack of the series:

Lazarus

The Clinician

Cassandra Rhodes

Why Did You Leave Her?

Others Will Come

What's Happening To Me?

Go Round

I've Got A Theory

Nine of Swords

Dead People

Everyone's A Patient

Billy

We Never Had That Kind Of Relationship

I Know His Face

Good And Evil

Seeing Sutton

Sketches of Sutton

Jenna

You Were In The House

Everyone's Suspicious

The Dog

Respectful

Years Of Trauma

Didn't Kill

Arlo Jones

Piecing It Together

Unexpected Pursuit

Office Of Trauma

What Are You Proposing?

Goodbye

Generational Cycles

The song, The Windmills Of Your Mind, is also an original song from the series soundtrack, sung by Rumer. The original soundtrack comprises 32 tracks and is available to stream on major music streaming platforms.

About Lazarus season 1

A still from the series (Image via Prime Video)

Forensic psychologist Laz finds life challenging after the mysterious death of his father. Unable to wrap his head around the reason behind it, he delves deeper into his father's life to unravel the mystery. From his sister Sutton's death to multiple suspects behind the crime, there are a lot of shocking and eerie experiences that Laz must face to find answers.

The official description of the series reads as follows:

"Based on an original story idea and written by the New York Times best-selling author Harlan Coben and BAFTA-winner Danny Brocklehurst. Lazarus follows a man (Sam Claflin) who returns home after his father's (Bill Nighy) suicide and begins to have disturbing experiences that can't be explained. He quickly becomes entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago."

The cast of the series includes Sam Claflin as Laz, Bill Nighy as Doctor Lazarus, Alexandra Roach as Jenna, David Fynn as Seth McGovern, Curtis Tennant as Aidan, Kate Ashfield as Alison Brown, and more.

Watch Lazarus season 1 on Prime Video.

