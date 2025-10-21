Lazarus season 1 cast and characters: Meet the stars behind the series and the roles they play

Lazarus season 1 is a psychological thriller set to make waves when it premieres on October 22, 2025, on Amazon Prime Video. The story is written by the best-selling author Harlan Coben. It follows the life of Lazarus, a man who returns home after the suicide of his father.
He finds out a lot of scary things about cold cases and his own dark past after the terrible event. The show is about Laz (Sam Claflin), who goes back to the house where he grew up and finds old wounds, like the death of his sister that hasn't been dealt with.
Laz gets involved in a string of unsolved killings while carrying around personal and family secrets that make the story very emotional. Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach, and David Fynn are also in the cast list, along with Claflin.
Full list of main cast of Lazarus season 1
Sam Claflin as Lazarus (Laz)
Lazarus season 1 stars Sam Claflin as the title character, Lazarus (Laz). His character must deal with his father's suicide and his sister's mysterious death from years before. The series' suspense stems from Laz's emotional anguish as he discovers the awful truth.
Claflin’s acting career spans a wide range of roles. He’s recognized for his portrayal of Will Traynor in Me Before You and his role in Peaky Blinders.
Bill Nighy as Dr. L
Bill Nighy portrays Dr. L, an enigmatic and influential figure in the series. As a prominent psychotherapist, Dr. L becomes involved in the unfolding mystery surrounding Lazarus’s past.
Nighy is an actor with an extensive career in film and television. He is best known for his roles in Love Actually, About Time, and Pirates of the Caribbean.
Alexandra Roach as Bella
In Lazarus season 1, Alexandra Roach plays Bella, Laz’s childhood sweetheart and first wife. Bella is deeply entangled in Laz’s past and the dark secrets that resurface in his life.
Roach is known for her roles across film and television, including her notable work in Sanditon and Bodies.
David Fynn as Seth McGovern
David Fynn plays Seth McGovern, Laz’s childhood best friend and a city detective. Seth's life was irrevocably impacted by tragedy, making his cold case inquiries even more vital. He helps Laz navigate family secrets, making him vital to the story.
Fynn has gained recognition for his roles in Belgravia: The Next Chapter and The Pembrokeshire Murders.
Supporting cast of Lazarus season 1
Below is a list of supporting cast members and the roles they play.
- Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown
- Curtis Tennant as Aidan
- Roisin Gallagher as Laura
All about Lazarus season 1
Lazarus season 1 is a psychological thriller that follows Lazarus as he uncovers terrifying riddles from his family's sad past. When Laz gets home after his father's suicide, he finds that his father's death is linked to several unsolved murders, including the murder of his sister.
Later Laz finds out dark secrets, upsetting memories, and a trail of unsolved crimes that make him question what he thought he knew about the past.
Behind the production and direction
Lazarus season 1 was produced by Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, with Final Twist Productions in association. The series is executive produced by Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst, and others, ensuring a high-quality adaptation of Coben’s vision. The series is directed by Wayne Che Yip, known for his work on Rings of Power and Utopia.
Lazarus season 1 will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting October 22, 2025.