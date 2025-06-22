Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may see a return of some old cast members, says the film’s producer

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may see a return of some old cast members, according to recent comments by producer Jerry Bruckheimer. While the future of the franchise has remained uncertain in the past few years, updates from Bruckheimer have sparked renewed interest. The film, which is currently in development, does not yet have an official release date or a confirmed cast.

However, statements from Bruckheimer and former cast members suggest that some familiar faces could be part of the upcoming project. In an interview with Screen Rant published on June 17, 2025, Bruckheimer stated,

"We’re working on a screenplay. Hopefully we’ll get it right — and then we’ll make it. We really want to make it, that’s for sure."

He also hinted that the new installment would feature both a new cast and potentially some original actors. Though he did not confirm who might return, he mentioned that the team is exploring all possibilities.

Orlando Bloom attends the Deep Cover Premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

During a June 17, 2025 interview with Screen Rant, Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is currently in development and will not feature an entirely new cast. He said,

“Well, not all new actors. We’ll have some back. I’m not going to tell you which ones , you’ll have to guess.”

This statement has fueled speculation about the potential return of original characters. Although no official cast has been announced, the producer indicated that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be a fresh take on the franchise. Orlando Bloom, who played Will Turner in the original trilogy, appeared open to the idea of returning. In his This Morning interview on May 6, 2025, he said,

“I think they're trying to work out what it would all look like, I personally think it'd be great to get the band back together. That would be great, but there are always different ideas, and so we'll see where it lands.”

Bloom and Keira Knightley made brief appearances in the 2017 film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, which set up a possible continuation of their storyline. The direction of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 appears to be a legacy-style continuation, combining new characters with original ones.

Bruckheimer has not confirmed specific names, but returning characters could include Geoffrey Rush, Kevin McNally, Naomie Harris, Lee Arenberg, and Mackenzie Crook. Characters introduced in the 2017 installment such as Henry Turner and Carina Smyth could also be integrated. Johnny Depp's possible return remains unresolved. During his 2022 court proceedings, Depp stated that he would not return even for

“$300 million and a million alpacas.”

Despite this, Bruckheimer has expressed interest in bringing him back. No official statements from Disney or Depp have clarified his involvement.

The producer also addressed the time gap since the last release, explaining in the interview with Screen Rant that the script is still in development. He said they were working on a screenplay and expressed hope that it would come together correctly so production could begin. Bruckheimer also described the project as a new take, indicating that while it won't directly follow the events of Dead Men Tell No Tales, it will still be set in the same universe.

Everything we know about Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Captain Jack Sparrow faces off with Carina Smyth aboard the Black Pearl in a scene from Dead Men Tell No Tales, highlighting returning characters fans hope to see in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. (Image via Disney)

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has gone through several different development stages. There was news from Vanity Fair in a report published on November 14, 2022, that a Margot Robbie-led reboot, of sorts, would be the chosen narrative. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer was still involved, but also noted that Disney were keen to also make other spinoffs set within the universe, with two movies co-currently in production. Robbie herself even confirmed this, saying,

"We had an idea and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led , not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story , which we thought would've been really cool, but I guess they don't want to do it."

So, as of this writing, there have been no updates on the Margot Robbie concept, and it appears that the idea has been canned, perhaps due to Robbie's complex schedule after the success of Barbie. Gillan's rumored role as Redd, based on the Disney theme park character, also seems to have been shelved.

There have been conflicting scripts in progress. According to producer Jerry Bruckheimer, multiple versions were developed by writers including Jeff Nathanson, Christina Hodson, and the duo Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot. Recent updates have renewed interest in the franchise, with AP Entertaintment reporting that Johnny Depp is in talks to return.

The previous film, Dead Men Tell No Tales, left some storylines unresolved, including the reappearance of Davy Jones. Will Turner and Elizabeth Swann were also reintroduced in the post-credits scene, offering a setup that could be explored in a sequel. However, reports from ETonline published on March 14, 2023 indicated that Keira Knightley is unlikely to return due to scheduling conflicts.

Although no formal announcements or timelines have been shared by Disney, Bruckheimer continues to confirm that Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is in active development. Whether the next chapter will directly follow previous narratives or launch a fresh arc, it is expected to blend returning characters with new storylines.

With multiple scripts in play and Disney yet to confirm the final direction, the future of the franchise remains uncertain but active. Until more details are announced, fans will have to wait and see who boards the ship once again. For more updates on Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and other major releases, stay tuned.

