Lazarus season 1 release date, cast details, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Lazarus season 1 is one of the most anticipated shows, set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 22, 2025. The show will be a limited series, consisting of six episodes.

Fans of psychological thrillers and Harlan Coben’s unique writing style are awaiting its debut. The episodes will be available for streaming all at once.

The plot of Lazarus season 1 follows the protagonist, Laz (played by Sam Claflin), who returns home after the tragic suicide of his father. As he digs deeper into his father’s past, Laz uncovers a series of cold cases, including the mysterious death of his sister, which occurred 25 years ago.

The cast of Lazarus season 1 is led by Sam Claflin, who plays Laz. Alongside him, Bill Nighy portrays Dr. L, and Alexandra Roach stars as Laz’s childhood sweetheart. Other cast members include David Fynn, Karla Crome, and Roisin Gallagher, who plays a recurring role as a psychotherapist.

Latest updates on Lazarus season 1

Set to release on October 22, 2025, this psychological thriller is based on an original idea by Harlan Coben.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

"Forensic psychiatrist Dr Joel ‘Laz’ Lazarus is forced to confront long-buried demons after his father Dr L dies in suspicious circumstances. At first assured his dad’s death is a suicide, Laz is soon sucked into a world of murderous conspiracy, and a race to find the killer, by strange visions of people he knows to be dead."

The show will feature six episodes, all released together for immediate streaming. As the premiere date approaches, fans are anticipating the dark twists and mysteries that will unfold. The show also marks a collaboration between Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst.

In a recent interview with Techradar, published on October 13, 2025, actress Alexandra Roach, who plays Jenna, teased a significant plot twist in the first episode, describing it as "shocking" and "unpredictable." She further added,

"I remember getting to the end of episode 1 and just being so surprised by the ending. It's coming from the mind of Harlan Coben, and he's such a great storyteller. You just don't know what's going to happen next, and it's completely surprising."

The cast of Lazarus season 1

Harlan Coben's "Lazarus" Special Screening + Q&A With Sam Claflin And Harlan Coben - Source: Getty

Here is an overview of the main cast of Lazarus season 1:

Sam Claflin as Laz

Bill Nighy as Dr. L

Alexandra Roach as Bella

David Fynn as Seth McGovern

Karla Crome as Bella

Kate Ashfield as Detective Alison Brown

Roisin Gallagher as Laura

Curtis Tennant as Aidan

Production and direction details of Lazarus season 1

Harlan Coben's "Lazarus" Special Screening + Q&A With Sam Claflin And Harlan Coben - Source: Getty

Lazarus season 1 is produced by Quay Street Productions and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Final Twist Productions. The series is executive produced by Harlan Coben, Danny Brocklehurst, Nicola Shindler, Richard Fee, and Sam Claflin.

The production team is led by director Wayne Che Yip, known for his work on Rings of Power and Utopia. Yip will direct the first two episodes and also serves as an executive producer. The series is produced by Matt Strevens, whose previous work includes Doctor Who and Capital.

Lazarus season 1 premieres on October 22, 2025. Viewers can watch all the episodes exclusively on Prime Video.

