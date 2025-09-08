Task season 1 episode 2 release date and time, what's next, and everything you need to know

Task season 1 episode 2, Family Statements, airs on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on HBO and Max. The episode continues right after the tense premiere, with FBI Agent Tom Brandis digging deeper into the case with his task force. Meanwhile, Robbie and Cliff must face tough decisions after a terrifying encounter at a drug den that rendered a child, Sam, directly complicit.

In Task episode 2, things are expected to heat up for viewers as the investigation intensifies, with fresh revelations that blur the line between justice and survival. Robbie and Tom's fortunes become increasingly intertwined, and family allegiances are tested to the limits.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Task season 1. Reader discretion is advised.

When does Task season 1 episode 2 come out? Release time for all major time zones

A still from the episode

Task season 1 episode 2 will air on September 14, 2025, at 9:00 PM ET on HBO and Max. Release times and dates might differ depending on the region and local availability for streaming. The release times for major time zones are outlined below:

Region Release date and day Time Pacific Time (PT) September 14, 2025 6:00 PM Eastern Time (ET) September 14, 2025 9:00 PM UK (BST) September 15, 2025 2:00 AM Central European Time (CET) September 15, 2025 3:00 AM India (IST) September 15, 2025 6:30 AM Australia (AEST) September 15, 2025 11:00 AM

Task season 1 episode 2 will stream exclusively on HBO and Max, with weekly episodes premiering on Sundays.

How many episodes are left in Task season 1?

The show’s first season consists of seven episodes, so viewers can expect five more after Task season 1 episode 2 airs. The coming episodes will continue to follow the investigation storyline and character arcs developed in the premiere.

It will maintain the suspenseful tone and focus on Agent Tom Brandis and Robbie Prendergrast’s cases, making the remainder of the season highly anticipated for fans.

A brief recap of the Task season 1 premiere

A still from the show

In the first episode of Task season 1, named Crossings, the show brings forward two main protagonists, FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo) and petty offender Robbie Prendergrast (Tom Pelphrey), who have lives characterised by internal conflict and a questionable moral compass. Tom, a retired priest turned FBI agent, is pulled back into the field to solve a string of violent robberies in Philadelphia.

He struggles with the recent death of his wife and his estranged relationship with his adopted daughter, Emily. His inner turmoil is shown through recurring scenes of him struggling with alcoholism and trying to reconnect with his daughter.

Running in tandem with Tom's account is that of Robbie, a rubbish man by day but a nighttime robber of drug dealers to provide for his family. Residing with his niece Maeve and two young children, he survives day-to-day in a tightrope act between crime and family obligations.

Robbie's most recent robbery, against the Dark Hearts motorcycle club, goes wrong, killing his partner, Peaches, and leaving a child witness, Sam. He chooses to save Sam, demonstrating his moral compass in the face of criminal actions.

The show sets the stage for a brooding cat-and-mouse relationship between Tom and Robbie, with themes that touch on loss, redemption, and the complexities of fatherhood. The story unfolds slowly, building on character development and emotional depth. As the paths of these two men inevitably collide, the series holds the promise of an engrossing investigation of their respective fates.

What to expect from Task season 1 episode 2? (speculative)

Task season 1 episode 2 will bring forward the tension between the criminal crew and the FBI task force, as the investigation into the robberies at the drug house intensifies. The episode might delve into the escalating moral and emotional struggle that Robbie faces as he tries to deal with the sudden burden of caring for Sam, the kidnapped child.

Robbie's internal conflict between safeguarding the child and escaping the authorities might say more about his character's desperation and vulnerability. Tom Brandis and his unit are sure to investigate leads more vigorously, while the crime scene clues nudge the noose tighter around Robbie and Cliff.

The working relationships within the task force, including Lizzie's ineffectiveness and tension among team members, might complicate matters further.

In addition, the mystery behind Robbie's wife's vanishing and his brother's death could progressively be unfolded, paving the way for possible flashbacks or reveals. The episode is bound to be suspenseful as the personal stakes of both hunter and prey keep increasing.

Task season 1 episode 2 will be available to stream on HBO Max on September 14, 2025.

