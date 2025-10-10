Will there be Peacemaker season 3? Renewal possibilities and more

Anticipation is high for Peacemaker season 3 as the second season concluded with the final episode, titled 'Full Nelson', on October 10, 2025. After all the ups and downs that Chris went through this season, a shocking twist occurred at the end.

Chris's experiences across dimensions put him and other characters in grave danger in season 2. Things become more chaotic with Rick Flag Sr. and other A.R.G.U.S. agents chasing after the protagonist.

Ending with a cliffhanger, the series has concluded its second installment with confusion and several unanswered questions. Fans must be wondering if they will get another season of Chris's adventures soon. As of October 10, 2025, Peacemaker has not been renewed for season 3.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Peacemaker season 2 episode 8. Reader's discretion is advised.

Peacemaker season 3 has not been confirmed yet

: (L-R) John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh at HBO's Peacemaker season 2 Premiere (Image via Getty)

Although the second season has concluded, there is no official confirmation on the release of Peacemaker season 3 yet. While there is still much to discover about Chris's story, whether viewers will get a third installment remains unclear.

John Cena's character had some respite towards the end as his close friends came together to bring him out of his misery. While their plans to form Checkmate together stood as a hopeful development, the series ended with Chris in an unanticipated danger.

The ending twist of Chris being stuck in Salvation raises several doubts about what this could mean for the character. Varied developments in the series also bring out points that can be addressed in future DCU projects. Viewers can expect more information on season 3 soon, as there is still some clarity that fans require about the fate of the protagonist.

What could a possible Peacemaker season 3 be about?

While the official news is awaited, several happenings from season 2 have the potential to be extended for Peacemaker season 3.

The final episode showed Chris taken to Salvation by Rick Flag Sr. and other A.R.G.U.S. agents. Salvation is planned to be set up as a prison for the metahumans, and Chris being stranded there means challenges are not ending for him anytime soon. With Lex Luthor also coming into the picture, there could be more tense moments ahead if season 3 is confirmed for release.

Chris and his friends also established the covert operations agency, Checkmate, in the finale. The agency holds potential for promising developments ahead. While more points on different characters could be explored if a season 3 happens, Salvation and Checkmate remain two main aspects that hold prominence for the next installment's story.

James Gunn talks about Peacemaker season 3

James Gunn at HBO's Peacemaker season 2 Premiere (Image via Getty)

Peacemaker season 2 has been a highly anticipated project by Gunn after the release of Superman (2025). Starring John Cena, Jennifer Holland, Danielle Brooks, Frank Grillo, Freddie Stroma, and more, the series' ending brings questions about whether the fans will be able to see them again for a third season.

James Gunn, the creator of the series, has given his take on the status of Peacemaker season 3. Speaking to Deadline, he shared:

"Some of these characters will continue, but also, it’s not exactly Peacemaker 3."

Adding to it, he mentioned in the interview:

"I’m not ruling it out. You’ll see (episode) 8 and maybe you’ll find out a little bit more.”

While his statements leave the fate of Peacemaker season 3 unclear, more unique projects and character entries can be expected in Gunn's next plans for the franchise.

Watch Peacemaker season 2 on HBO Max.

